PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 8 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL, match 8 of the 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 tournament will be played between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Young Shahrukh Khan Holds Key For Punjab Kings as they look for a strong finish in match 8 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Deepak Chahar picks up four-for and Ravindra Jadeja shines in the field as Chennai Super Kings dismantle Punjab Kings. Chahar's 4/13 rattle PBKS top-order with his brilliant swing and seam – he removed opener Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran. Jadeja shines for CSK in the field. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl vs Punjab Kings in match 8 of VIVO IPL at the Wankhede Stadium. Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener. While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring thriller. With the dew playing a crucial role at Wankhede, the side winning the toss would want to bowl first.

Live Updates

  • 8:56 PM IST

    Shahrukh Khan – Brilliant fight from the young batter!

  • 8:55 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates PBKS vs CSK: 100 up for Punjab Kings! Bravo angles it into the batsman who connects and sends it racing away to the deep mid-wicket region. Moeen manning that region rushes across to his left puts in a slide and saves two runs for his team.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    EDGY FOUR! Doesn’t matter how they come at this stage. Shardul Thakur goes short and delivers it outside off at 129 kph, Shahrukh attempts for the pull shot but it flies off the top edge and goes behind Dhoni for a boundary. Valuable runs. 9 from the over!

  • 8:51 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: OUT! CAUGHT! Dwayne Bravo removes Murugan Ashwin for 6. Ashwin departs and Bravo too joins the party. Gets his first wicket in his first over. Good length ball on off from Bravo, M Ashwin looks to hit it on the up but ends up scooping it to mid-off. Faf du Plessis keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a simple catch. PBKS 87/7 in 17 overs vs CSK at Wankhede

  • 8:47 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK: FOUR! Nice strike and Shahrukh Khan continues to impress. Slower ball on off from DJ Bravo, it is in the slot though. Shahrukh Khan waits for it and hits it away from long-on for a boundary. Punjab Kings 87/6 in 16.3 overs vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 8:41 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online PBKS vs CSK: Time Out! Chennai Super Kings continue to be on top here. Punjab though have managed to save some blushes thanks to their new recruit Shahrukh Khan. He has kept them in the game and has played a very good knock here. He though will need to continue and fire in the remaining overs if Punjab are to get to 120 and have something to bowl at. Dwayne Bravo to bowl post the break.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Good shot! Shahrukh Khan is keeping that glimmer of hope alive for Punjab. An attempted bouncer from Thakur but the ball sits up nicely for Shahrukh. He pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Punjab 79/6 15.2 overs vs Chennai

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Top praise from Team India head coach – Ravi Shastri!

  • 8:36 PM IST

    SIX! Gone the distance! Shahrukh Khan won’t go down without a fight at Wankhede! He jumps down the track to a fuller delivery on off and smashes it all the way over mid-wicket for a maximum. PBKS 73/6 in 14.3 overs vs CSK at Wankhede

  • 8:34 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs CSK: OUT! BOWLED! Moeen Ali removes Jhye Richardson for 15. Richardson departs as well. His job is to do the damage with the ball. Moeen gets his first wicket of the game. Short and turning in from off stump. Jhye Richardson gets on his back foot to whack it over the leg side. He misses as the ball is not as short as he thought. It goes under his bat to disturb the stumps. The 31-run stand has been broken. Punjab Kings 57/6 in 12.1 overs vs Chennai Super Kings