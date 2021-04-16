PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 8 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL, match 8 of the 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 tournament will be played between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Pacer Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul, in which he removed four of the top five Punjab Kings batsmen, powered Chennai Super Kings to a thumping six-wicket win — their first in IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The win couldn't have come at a better time, as it was skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 200th match for Chennai. Chahar's spell restricted Punjab to 106/8 in 20 overs, a poor score on a Wankhede pitch known to be good for batting.

Chahar – 4/13 from four overs – removed Mayank Agarwal (0), Chris Gayle (10), Deepak Hooda (10) and Nicholas Pooran (0) to leave Punjab tottering at 26/5 after 6.2 overs. Skipper K.L. Rahul (5) was dismissed run out. While Agarwal was bowled by one that moved away a bit and hit the stumps, Gayle couldn't handle the knuckleball and scooped it to cover where Ravindra Jadeja took a diving catch. Chahar then got rid of Pooran, who pulled a short delivery straight to deep square-leg, before forcing Deepak Hooda to chip one to mid-off. Only Shahrukh Khan could offer some resistance and played some cracking shots, including a rasping pull off Shardul Thakur. The No. 6 batsman, who had walked in after the dismissal of Pooran in the fifth over, scored 47 off 36 balls and stayed at the crease till the end.