Punjab vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 64: PBKS vs DC Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, HPCA, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM IST May 17, Wednesday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PBKS vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 64

Dream11 Team Prediction

Punjab vs Delhi IPL 2023, Match 64: PBKS vs DC Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, HPCA, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM IST May 17, Wednesday:

Match Details

Match: PBKS vs DC, Match 64, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 17, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan (vc)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (c), Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

Probable Playing XIs

PBKS Probable XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.

DC Probable XII: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell/Anrich Nortje, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

