PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 64 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 16, Monday

Two teams struggling for consistency, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will aim to outdo each other in a bid to keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.

Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.

The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB in their previous game.

In Delhi skipper Rishbah Pant’s words “it was close to a perfect game”.

While opener David Warner continues to enjoy his purple patch, the second opening slot remains a cause of concern with Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat failing miserably in Prithvi Shaw’s absence, who has also not fared well this season.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 64 toss between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

PBKS vs DC Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

PBKS vs DC Dream XI Team

Jonny Bairstow (VC), Rishabh Pant, David Warner (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya

