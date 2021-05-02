Dream11 Team Prediction

PBKS vs DC VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST May 2, Sunday:

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on resurgent Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

The Punjab franchise are coming off a big win over the strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side, winning the match by 34 runs.

Their skipper K.L. Rahul, who has been among runs, will once again be crucial at the top. He will again have to play the role of an anchor and hope the youngsters in the team perform around him.

The big concern for PBKS will be the form of West Indian duo Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST – May 2.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

PBKS vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Steve Smith

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal/Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran/Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith/Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma

PBKS vs DC SQUADS

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

