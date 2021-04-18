PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL

PBKS vs DC VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today’s Probable XIs For Today’s Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 11 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 18 Sunday: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face off each other in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 18th April. Both of these teams lost their previous match after winning the first game and they will aim to get back to winning ways. Punjab Kings came up with a disappointing performance against Chennai Super Kings as they could only manage 106 runs on the board. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals was in a dominating position against Rajasthan Royals but Chris Morris had turned the match on its head with his blistering batting. Thus, both teams will aim to pull up their socks in their third game of the competition. Also Read - IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Reacts on The David Warner Runout During MI vs SRH - I Just Wanted to Take Aim And Hit

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST – April 18. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad - We Can Bat Better in The Middle Overs

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update After MI vs SRH, Match 9: Mumbai Indians Claim Top Spot After Beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul Chahar Becomes Joint No.1 in Purple Cap List

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

PBKS vs DC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant.

Batsmen – Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

All-Rounders – Chris Woakes and Deepak Hooda.

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Kagiso Rabada (VC) and R Ashwin,

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

PBKS vs DC Squads:

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Saurabh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PBKS Dream11 Team/ DC Dream11 Team/ Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.