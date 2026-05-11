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PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Dharamshala Weather Updates: Rain may play spoilsport for Punjab Kings for second time

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Dharamshala Weather Updates: Rain may play spoilsport for Punjab Kings for second time

Thunderstorms are predicted to take place in Dharamshala ahead of IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Monday.

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 match can be interrupted by rain in Dharamshala on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: Punkab Kings have been at the receiving end of adverse weather conditions once in the IPL 2026 season when they had to share points with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens last month. Last year’s finalists cannot afford another rained-out contest as they take on Delhi Capitals in match no 55 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday.

The weather conditions in Dharamshala can be quite unpredictable as the venue is quite high up near the Dhauladhar ranges in the state of Himachal Pradesh. As a result there is prediction of some scattered rains throughout the day on Monday.

Also Read | PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Azmatullah Omarzai IN, Xavier Bartlett OUT, David Miller set to…

The temperature in the evening when the PBKS vs DC match is supposed to get underway is expected to be rather pleasant around 19 degrees Celsius, a great break for the teams from the sweltering conditions in other parts of the country. The humidity is also expected to be high, at around 49 per cent with 28 per cent cloud cover in the evening.

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But the good news for the fans is that there is only about 2 per cent chances of rain predicted in the evening. However, all that could change rather quickly considering that the game will be played in the picturesque hill station of Dharamshala.

Check Dharamshala weather prediction for PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 match HERE…

There are some thunderstorms predicted in the city in the afternoon but the forecast is set to improve by the time toss takes place around 7pm IST in the evening. However, if we witness heavy shower, the toss might be delayed in the clash.

Also Read | PBKS vs DC Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Batters to hold sway in Dharamshala

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has been a batter’s paradise since the IPL 2023 season. The average first innings score since 2023 here has been 209 and the teams electing to bat first have won 4 out of the last 5 matches here.

However, Shreyas Iyer’s side will be hoping that the Dharamshala track provides a little bit of assistance to the pace bowlers with Afganistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai joining the team to boost their bowling resources.

“It does favour the fast bowlers historically just because there’s a little bit of sideways movement and a little bit more bounce than some of the other venues that we play on. So the guys are excited about tomorrow night. We have been playing on some of the pitches which we think have been pretty flat, so I think they’re excited to see the ball swing around a little bit and bounce a little bit,” PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

There is no provision of Reserve Day in the league stage matches of the IPL 2026 season with a minimum of 5 overs required for it to constitute a match. If both sides cannot complete 5 overs each then they will have to share one point each like PBKS and KKR did earlier in this season.

The latest that the match can start for a 5-overs-a-side match is 1050pm IST with BCCI providing for allowance of an extra hour in case of rain delay.

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