PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 29 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 29 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 29 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs DC from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET SCORE – Harpreet Brar removes Prithvi Shaw with a ripper as Punjab Kings hurt Delhi Capitals in 167 chase in IPL 2021 match 29 at the Motera Stadium on Sunday. Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan lead Delhi Capitals' strong start against Punjab Kings. Before that, Mayank Agarwal played an incredible knock off unbeaten 99 off 58 balls as he single-handedly powered Punjab Kings to a competitive total of 166/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Motera Stadium. Axar Patel snared the big wicket of Dawid Malan for 26 before Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada dual strikes rattled Punjab. Rabada picked up the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh – 12 and Chris Gayle – 13, Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab Kings early on after opting to bowl first. Earlier, Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Young Punjab Kings spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi wouldn't mind another dream day in office against a menacing Delhi Capitals on Sunday, aiming to take a giant leap forward in their bid for an IPL playoff berth. Brar's match-winning 3/19 was wonderfully complemented by Bishnoi's 2/19 as their combined haul of 5/36 in 8 overs decimated a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. Check Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)