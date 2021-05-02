PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 29 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 29 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 29 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs DC from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET SCORE – Harpreet Brar removes Prithvi Shaw with a ripper as Punjab Kings hurt Delhi Capitals in 167 chase in IPL 2021 match 29 at the Motera Stadium on Sunday. Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan lead Delhi Capitals’ strong start against Punjab Kings. Before that, Mayank Agarwal played an incredible knock off unbeaten 99 off 58 balls as he single-handedly powered Punjab Kings to a competitive total of 166/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Motera Stadium. Axar Patel snared the big wicket of Dawid Malan for 26 before Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada dual strikes rattled Punjab. Rabada picked up the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh – 12 and Chris Gayle – 13, Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab Kings early on after opting to bowl first. Earlier, Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Young Punjab Kings spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi wouldn’t mind another dream day in office against a menacing Delhi Capitals on Sunday, aiming to take a giant leap forward in their bid for an IPL playoff berth. Brar’s match-winning 3/19 was wonderfully complemented by Bishnoi’s 2/19 as their combined haul of 5/36 in 8 overs decimated a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. Check Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST May 3 Monday

Live Updates

  • 10:32 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! TAKEN! Riley Meredith removes Steven Smith for 24. Punjab really needed a wicket and Meredith has provided the same to them here. Smith was looking good and was looking to amp it up, but he holes out in that process. Delhi 111/2 in 13 overs vs Punjab (166/6)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! SLAM! 100 up for Delhi Capitals here and Shikhar Dhawan has absolutely smoked this one into the stands. This is bowled full and around off by Ravi Bishnoi, Dhawan gets down on his knee and slog sweeps this one all the way over deep mid-wicket.

  • 10:25 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC 2021 LIVE IPL 2021 Score and Updates: So, a couple of tidy overs from Punjab bowlers – 13 runs from the last two overs. Around off from Deepak Hooda, fuller, tucked through mid-wicket for one. 80 more needed from the last 10 overs. Delhi Capitals 87/1 in 10 overs vs Punjab Kings (166/6)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    FOUR! Very delicately done by Steve Smith and he gets a boundary. This is the googly by Ravi Bishnoi, around the middle and leg, Steven Smith gets low and just sweeps this one through short fine leg, and the ball runs away to the ropes. DC 74/1 in 8 overs vs PBKS (166/6) at Motera Stadium

  • 10:15 PM IST

    What a ball, take a bow – Harpreet Brar!

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! TIMBER! Harpreet Brar removes Prithvi Shaw for 39. Brar is on the money again on the first ball and he sends the dangerous Shaw back to the hut. Brar, in the first game, took 3 important wickets against Bangalore and here, he he provided the breakthrough that Punjab were searching for. This is tossed up around off, the ball hits the deck and spins away from the batter as Prithvi Shaw had made room, looking to push this one away through the offside. Shaw misses and the ball crashes into the off-pole. A big wicket and Brar will want some more wickets now. Delhi 63/1 in 6.1 overs vs Punjab (166/6)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates PBKS vs DC LIVE: Strategic Time-Out! It is another instance for Delhi Capitals, where their openers, Shaw and Dhawan have provided a strong start to them. They have amassed 63 runs in the first 6 overs and now need 104 more from 84 balls. If they keep going this way, then victory for Delhi will be inevitable. Punjab needs to keep picking at the wickets and only then will they have a chance to win this clash. Harpreet Brar will bowl now.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Scorecard IPL 2021 Live Score Online: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan ends the over with a boundary again! 17 runs in the final over of Powerplay. Jordan overpitches, gives the batter room too – Dhawan says thank you very much and nails the drive through the covers for a boundary. 104 more needed in 14 overs. Delhi Capitals 63/0 in 6 overs vs Punjab Kings (166/6)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals ‘off to a flyer’ in 167 chase vs Punjab

  • 9:59 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs DC: SIX! Prithvi Shaw welcomes him with a maximum. Tossed up and outside off from Ravi Bishnoi, Shaw dances down and lofts it over extra cover for a six.