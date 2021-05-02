PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 29 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 29 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Young Punjab Kings spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi wouldn't mind another dream day in office against a menacing Delhi Capitals on Sunday, aiming to take a giant leap forward in their bid for an IPL playoff berth. Brar's match-winning 3/19 was wonderfully complemented by Bishnoi's 2/19 as their combined haul of 5/36 in 8 overs decimated a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. Come Sunday, the duo will face a tougher task against the Delhi team which has a slightly better record against spin attacks with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in imperious form. Dhawan – 311 runs – and Shaw – 269 runs – have provided flying starts with five half-centuries between them along with 71 fours and 15 sixes. For Delhi Capitals, there is a chance of veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra making a comeback into the playing XI after DC watched Bishnoi get so much success in the past few games. In case Mishra gets the nod, Lalit Yadav will have to make way for him although he was impressed with his off-breaks against KKR during their last game. Axar Patel's all-round presence gives much-needed stability as he could prove to be a handful on the slower tracks.

Live Updates

  • 7:23 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs DC: The captain for Punjab Kings today – Mayank Agarwal, says that they are going to miss Rahul but it is what it is. Further adds that they will look to go out and play some good cricket and they are high on confidence. Says that he hopes that the wicket gets slower and slower and it is good to set a target and defend it. States that he is looking forward to the responsibility and they want to play some fierce cricket. Informs that he comes in for KL Rahul and Dawid Malan comes in, with Nicholas Pooran missing out.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    TOSS UPDATE from AHMEDABAD – Delhi opt to bowl vs Punjab

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (C), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today Match: Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, says that they will bowl first and they are doing good as a team and they are focusing on the process and they are trying to learn each and every day. Says that he is enjoying his captaincy. Informs that Delhi Capitals are unchanged.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates PBKS vs DC LIVE: And before we get to the toss, we have some bad news for Punjab fans. Their skipper KL Rahul is set to miss this game. Punjab have released a statement which says that Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and he will have to undergo surgery and so, he has been transferred to a hospital. We all hope that he recovers quickly and comes back stronger.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings

  • 7:12 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Scorecard IPL 2021 Live Score Online: PITCH REPORT – Kevin Pietersen with the analysis: We are back to the wicket where we started last week. Mayank Agarwal has to replace KL Rahul who is suffering from acute appendicitis. The first game, there was a lot of dew and then there was a sandstorm. What are the captains gonna do? My advice to the captains will still be to chase to win the game.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs DC, Live Updates: TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 29 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    Big blow for Punjab Kings – KL Rahul is out and hospitalized!