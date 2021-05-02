PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 29 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 29 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 29 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs DC from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET SCORE – Mayank Agarwal and Dawid Malan rebuild for Punjab Kings after Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada dual strikes rattled Punjab in match 29 of VIVO IPL 2021. Rabada picked up the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh – 12 and Chris Gayle – 13, Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab Kings early on after opting to bowl first in match 29 of IPL 2021 at the Motera Stadium. Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Young Punjab Kings spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi wouldn't mind another dream day in office against a menacing Delhi Capitals on Sunday, aiming to take a giant leap forward in their bid for an IPL playoff berth. Brar's match-winning 3/19 was wonderfully complemented by Bishnoi's 2/19 as their combined haul of 5/36 in 8 overs decimated a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. Come Sunday, the duo will face a tougher task against the Delhi team which has a slightly better record against spin attacks with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in imperious form. Dhawan – 311 runs – and Shaw – 269 runs – have provided flying starts with five half-centuries between them along with 71 fours and 15 sixes. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel's all-round presence gives much-needed stability as he could prove to be a handful on the slower tracks. Check Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)