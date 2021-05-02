PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 29 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 29 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 29 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs DC from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET SCORE – Mayank Agarwal and Dawid Malan rebuild for Punjab Kings after Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada dual strikes rattled Punjab in match 29 of VIVO IPL 2021. Rabada picked up the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh – 12 and Chris Gayle – 13, Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab Kings early on after opting to bowl first in match 29 of IPL 2021 at the Motera Stadium. Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Young Punjab Kings spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi wouldn’t mind another dream day in office against a menacing Delhi Capitals on Sunday, aiming to take a giant leap forward in their bid for an IPL playoff berth. Brar’s match-winning 3/19 was wonderfully complemented by Bishnoi’s 2/19 as their combined haul of 5/36 in 8 overs decimated a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. Come Sunday, the duo will face a tougher task against the Delhi team which has a slightly better record against spin attacks with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in imperious form. Dhawan – 311 runs – and Shaw – 269 runs – have provided flying starts with five half-centuries between them along with 71 fours and 15 sixes. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel’s all-round presence gives much-needed stability as he could prove to be a handful on the slower tracks. Check Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST May 3 Monday

Live Updates

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: SIX! Captain Mayank Agarwal is putting his foot on the pedal here. Another boundary. A length ball outside off from Ishant Sharma, Mayank slams this one over the extra cover region for a maximum. Punjab 116/4 in 15.5 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:55 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online PBKS vs DC LIVE: SIX! Good shot! Mayank Agarwal needs some more of these. A shortish length ball around off from Kagiso Rabada, Mayank Agarwal pulls this one hard and over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. 100 up for Punjab Kings!

  • 8:47 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: RUN OUT! Confusion and that means that Punjab loses another wicket. Hooda is the man who has to head back and Punjab are slipping here. This is bowled shorter and on the middle, Agarwal moves leg-side and pushes this to the cover region. Mayank wants the single but Hooda hesitates. Hetmyer does really well to run to his right, dives, and picks up the ball. Releases the ball to Axar at the non-striker’s end. Both the batters are at the non-striker’s end as Patel whips the bails off, as both the batters do no have their bat inside the crease. He throws the ball to Pant, at the other end and he whips the bails off at the striker’s end too. The third umpire is called to verify which batter will have to walk back and the third umpire decides that it will be Deepak Hooda who has to walk back. Two wickets in the over for Delhi. PBKS 90/4 in 14 overs vs DC at Motera Stadium

  • 8:45 PM IST

    Punjab in a mess, Delhi on top!

  • 8:45 PM IST

    Run out? Both the batters were almost at one end. The confusion is about who is gone now. Patel took the bails off at the non-striker’s end as both the batters tried to get in. Patel gave the ball to the keeper and he took the bails off as well. Replay shows Hooda is gone as he failed to make the crease at the non-striker’s end.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today PBKS vs DC: OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel removes Dawid Malan for 26. The leg stump goes to take a walk and Patel gets a wicket here. Malan goes back for 26, and he has not really fired as much as Punjab would have wanted. This is bowled around the middle and leg, Dawid Malan goes on his knees and looks for the slog sweep. He misses though and the next thing he hears is the rattling of the stumps. Punjab 87/3 in 13.1 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs DC: FOUR! 50-run stand comes up between Mayank and Malan. A full toss again from Lalit and Agarwal takes full toll of the same. This is around off, Mayank slams this one over the bowler’s head for a boundary. PBKS 85/2 in 12.5 overs vs DC

  • 8:38 PM IST

    FOUR! A poor ball from Ishan and Malan does not miss out. He is finding some boundaries now. 13 runs from the over. A short ball from Ishan, but on the body. Dawid Malan just has to swivel and pulls this one to the fine leg fence. Punjab Kings 78/2 in 12 overs vs Delhi Capitals

  • 8:29 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Scorecard IPL 2021 Live Score Online: SIX! There comes the release shot from Malan. He has struggled to time the ball tonight but he has timed this one with perfection. A length ball from Ishant, around off, Dawid Malan nonchalantly lofts this one over the cover region for a maximum. Punjab 71/2 in 11.1 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Punjab Kings 63-2 in 10 overs vs Delhi Capitals