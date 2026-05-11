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PBKS vs DC Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

PBKS vs DC Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will look to return to top of the table when they face struggling Delhi Capitals in match no 55 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer bats in the nets in Dharamshala on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will be desperate to end a three-match losing streak and return to the top of the IPL 2026 table as they take on Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday. Last year’s finalists PBKS had gone unbeaten for the majority of the season but have since lost three matches on the trot and as a result are in a battle of the Playoffs spot with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who are both one point behind at 12 points as compared to Punjab’s 13.

DC, on the other hand, have had a forgettable season so far with five losses in their last 6 matches and are virtually out of the Playoffs race with 8 points in 11 matches and are currently in 8th place on the Points Table. PBKS had hunted down a massive 265-run target against DC in their last match this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last month.

Also Read | IPL 2016 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 54: RCB zoom to top, MI and LSG out of Playoffs race, Bhuvneshwar Kumar storms ahead

Shreyas Iyer’s side had a shocking out in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad dropping a number of catches in their 33-run loss last week. “We let ourselves down in the last game with our catching. If we take those catches, we could probably restrict them to a little bit more than 220 and come out on top in that game. It’s a little bit of a hiccup, but I think any team that thinks they’re going to go through this tournament and just sail for two months all the way through and not lose a game of cricket is kidding themselves. Our tournament for us starts now, I think,” Punjab Kings fast bowling coach James Hopes said in the pre-match press conference in Dharamshala on Sunday.

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Also Read | CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Chennai keep play-offs hopes alive with solid 5 wicket victory

A win for PBKS on Monday night will take them to 15 points and at the number one spot in the Points Table and also make them favourites to reach the Playoffs stages ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. PBKS will believe the conditions in Dharamshala should assist the bowlers in their side.

“We let ourselves down in the last game with our catching. If we take those catches, we could probably restrict them to a little bit more than 220 and come out on top in that game. It’s a little bit of a hiccup, but I think any team that thinks they’re going to go through this tournament and just sail for two months all the way through and not lose a game of cricket is kidding themselves. Our tournament for us starts now, I think,” Hopes added.

PBKS hold a slight edge over DC when it comes of head-to-head contests with 18 wins as compared to 17 losses. At Dharamshala, both sides have won 2 matches each.

The Northern Derby calls amidst the mountains ️ pic.twitter.com/wHxDM1lszO — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 11, 2026

Here are all the details about Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55…

When is Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 will take place on Monday, May 11.

Where is Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 will be held at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 start?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 on TV in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 55 Predicted 12

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

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