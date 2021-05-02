PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 29 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 29 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs DC from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 69 and played an anchor role as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets to register a comprehensive victory in match 29 of IPL at the Motera Stadium on Sunday. Harpreet Brar removes Prithvi Shaw with a ripper as Punjab Kings hurt Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 match 29. Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan lead Delhi Capitals’ strong start Before that, Mayank Agarwal played an incredible knock-off unbeaten 99 off 58 balls as he single-handedly powered Punjab Kings to a competitive total of 166/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Axar Patel snared the big wicket of Dawid Malan for 26 before Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada dual strikes rattled Punjab. Rabada picked up the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh – 12 and Chris Gayle – 13, Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab Kings early on after opting to bowl first. Earlier, Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Young Punjab Kings spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi wouldn’t mind another dream day in office against a menacing Delhi Capitals on Sunday, aiming to take a giant leap forward in their bid for an IPL playoff berth. Brar’s match-winning 3/19 was wonderfully complemented by Bishnoi’s 2/19 as their combined haul of 5/36 in 8 overs decimated a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. Check Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, PBKS vs DC Scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan Stars in Delhi Capitals' Dominant Seven-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

  • 11:41 PM IST

    Delhi zoomed to the top spot in IPL 2021 points table

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: The holder of the Orange Cap, Shikhar Dhawan chats here! He says that he is really happy with the way they chased down the score and Smith chipped in nicely and he knew that he had to stay out there till the end and it was a perfectly crafted inning. Adds that once they knew that they can close the game quickly, they looked to wrap up the game by the 19th over but Hetmyer finished it in the 17th over. Feels that it is good to get the Strike Rate up. Says that he looks at his runs and also his Strike Rate too. Tells that he has enjoyed playing with Shaw for 3 years and it is good to watch him play from the other end.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates PBKS vs DC LIVE: Earlier in the game, Punjab looked struggling after they lost two wickets in the Powerplay. None of their batters could get going but skipper Agarwal made sure he didn’t his wicket away and kept going. He reached his half-ton and then went big in the final few overs to get the team to a very good total. He was unbeaten on 99 but his knock took the side to a very good total. The bowling from Delhi wasn’t bad but they failed to close things well. The spinners did a fine job for them and bowled tight overs. Rabada got 3 wickets but took a bit of hammering. Ishant failed to get a wicket and gave away 37 in his 4. And one of those 4 overs was a maiden. Avesh was doing a fine job until he bowled the final over of the innings that saw Punjab score 23 off it. However, the score that they stopped the opposition, their batters made sure they crossed the line easily.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals maintain domination in IPL 2021

  • 11:09 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC 2021 LIVE IPL 2021 Score Online: Chasing the total, Shaw and Dhawan gave the team a perfect start. The duo added 63 for the opening wicket. Shaw departed in the 7 over but Dhawan continued and along with Smith, kept the scoreboard ticking. The duo added 48 before Smith threw his wicket away but Dhawan didn’t. He completed his half-century and took the team over the line. The bowling from Punjab wasn’t at its best. They failed to get any wickets in the Powerplay and to win defending total like this, they needed early wickets but they failed. Brar struck in his first ball as sent Shaw back to the pavilion but they needed a couple of quick wickets after that. That did not happen and it was too easy in the end. Meredith and Jordan did pick a wicket apiece but they came late and didn’t help them.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC 2021 LIVE IPL 2021 Score and Updates: Two sixes and a boundary to seal the deal from Hetmyer and it is another easy win for Delhi. A walk in the park for them in this run chase like it was for them in their previous game against Kolkata. It was the openers who set the tone in that game and they have done that here too. Dhawan has played a responsible knock to help the team bag two more points and go top of the table. Delhi Capitals (167/3 in 17.4 overs) Beat Punjab Kings (166/6) by 7 wickets at Motera | Dhawan 69*, Shaw 39; Harpreet Brar 1/19

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! What a beautiful cover drive. Just 2 more needed now and Hetmyer is in a hurry. A good length ball outside off, Shimron Hetmyer drives this one crisply through extra cover for a boundary. Delhi Capitals 165/3 in 17.4 overs vs Punjab Kings (166/6)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! WHOOSH! Just 6 more needed now. A short ball from Meredith, around off, Shimron Hetmyer swivels and hooks this one over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Delhi 161/2 in 17.3 overs vs Punjab (166/6)

  • 10:56 PM IST

    SIX! WHAM! Shimron Hetmyer wants to wrap the game up here. A length ball from Riley Meredith, around off, Hetmyer slams this one over the long off region for a maximum. 150 up for Delhi Capitals in the chase.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC 2021 LIVE IPL 2021 Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Chris Jordan removes Rishabh Pant for 14. Pant wants to finish things quickly and swings his blade at this but does not time it cleanly. A good length ball from Jordan, around off, Rishabh Pant looks to slam this one through the leg side but he slices the ball high in the air towards the cover region. Pant loses his bat in the process too as it slips out of his hand. Mayank Agarwal takes the catch there. 20 needed from 21 balls. Delhi 147/3 in 16.3 overs vs Punjab (166/6)