PBKS vs GT Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 16 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 8, Friday:

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PBKS vs GT Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 16 toss between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

PBKS vs GT My Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill (VC), Shikhar Dhawan (C), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami

PBKS vs GT Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma , Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/ Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Mathew Wade , Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

PBKS vs GT Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell