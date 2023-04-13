Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score: Gill Fifty Powers GT To 6-Wicket Win

IPL 2023 highlights, PBKS vs GT Match Updates, Game 18, April 13: Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

Updated: April 13, 2023 11:54 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Tewatia wins the game for Gujarat Titans with a four. Third win For Gujarat in four games. They win by 6 wickets.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Sam Curran to bowl the final over and its OUTTT! Shubman Gill is clean bowled by Curran. Rahul Tewatia comes in the middle. GT 148/4 (19.2)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Arshdeep Singh bowls a tight 19th over. Just six runs come from it. GT 147/3 (19)

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: WHAAAT a SHOT! Shubman Gill smashes Kagiso Rabada for a huge six. David Miller finishes the over with a four. GT 141/3 (18)

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans in control of this chase, and Punjab will need a really special effort from their bowlers if they want to defend 34 off the final 4 overs. GT 129/3 (17)

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Fifty for Shubman Gill in the 16th over with a four. Brilliant game on display from the youngster. GT needs 34 runs from 24 balls. GT 120/3 (16)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: OUTTTT! Hardik Pandya is caught by Sam Curran for just 8. Harpreet Brar takes a wicket. GT 106/3

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Hardik Pandya brings up up 100 for Gujarat Titans with back-to-back fours off Kagiso Rabada. GT 106/2 (14)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Sai Sudharsan’s short innings comes to an end after he is caught for just 19 off 20 balls. Arshdeep Singh gets a wicket. GT 91/2 (12)

  • 10:17 PM IST

HIGTLGHTS | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets to return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. Opting to bowl, GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight and then rode on Shubman Gill’s 49-ball 67 to cross the target with a ball to spare. Earlier, Matthew Short top-scored for PBKS with a 24-ball 36. Towards the end, Sam Curran (22) and M Shahrukh Khan (22) played some big shots to take PBKS past the 150-run mark. For GT, debutant Mohit Sharma (2/18), Rashid Khan (1/26), Alzarri Joseph (1/32), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Josh Little (1/31) picked up the wickets. Besides Gill, Wriddhiman Saha made a 19-ball 30 for GT.

Published Date: April 13, 2023 10:45 PM IST

Updated Date: April 13, 2023 11:54 PM IST

