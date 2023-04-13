HIGHLIGHTS | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score: Gill Fifty Powers GT To 6-Wicket Win

Home

IPL 2023 highlights, PBKS vs GT Match Updates, Game 18, April 13: Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets to return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. Opting to bowl, GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight and then rode on Shubman Gill’s 49-ball 67 to cross the target with a ball to spare. Earlier, Matthew Short top-scored for PBKS with a 24-ball 36. Towards the end, Sam Curran (22) and M Shahrukh Khan (22) played some big shots to take PBKS past the 150-run mark. For GT, debutant Mohit Sharma (2/18), Rashid Khan (1/26), Alzarri Joseph (1/32), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Josh Little (1/31) picked up the wickets. Besides Gill, Wriddhiman Saha made a 19-ball 30 for GT.

