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PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 New Chandigarh Weather Update: Will RAIN ruin homecoming of Shreyas Iyers side

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 New Chandigarh Weather Update: Will RAIN ruin homecoming of Shreyas Iyer’s side

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match in New Chandigarh could be played under overcast skies with threat of rain on Tuesday.

PBKS vs GT match in IPL 2026 could be affected by rain in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Weather Prediction: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings team will be hoping for a victorious homecoming as they take on Gujarat Titans in their first game of the IPL 2026 season at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Incidentally, New Chandigarh is also the home ground of GT skipper Shubman Gill, who hails from the city.

Wet weather and rain has already made an appearance in the IPL 2026 season in match no. 3 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday. The toss in the RR vs CSK had to be delayed due to heavy rain in the city from late afternoon to early evening. However, thankfully the remaining match wasn’t affected by rain as RR were victorious by eight wickets.

IPL 2025 finalists Punjab Kings will be praying for clear weather in match no. 4 against GT on Tuesday evening. Rain has been making frequent appearance especially in cities in the north over the last month and Chandigarh happens to be in close proximity to the mountains in Himachal Pradesh.

The weather on Tuesday evening will be cloudy over New Chandigarh according to the forecast so far. The temperature in the evening will be around 20 degrees Celsius with around 95 per cent cloud cover expected. There will be humidity of around 52 per cent and there weather prediction states that there is a small possibility of rain as well.

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Check weather prediction for New Chandigarh for IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans HERE…

The PBKS vs GT match is set to played on pitch no. 4 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur which was the same on which the hosts had faced MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Thanks to opener Priyansh Arya’s maiden century, PBKS had posted 219 and the home team emerged victorious even though CSK managed to score 201 in reply.

Punjab Kings will be looking to build on their gains from last season with a winning start at home. They will have a couple of away fixtures in their next two matches against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3 and 6 before returning home to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on April 11.

PBKS and GT have faced each other 6 times in the IPL till date and none of their matches have been washed out so far. Both sides have won three matches each so far.

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