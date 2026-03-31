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PBKS vs GT, Match 4 IPL 2026 Live Score: Shreyas Iyers side aim for winning star to campaign against Gujarat Titans

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PBKS vs GT, Match 4 IPL 2026 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side aim for winning star to campaign against Gujarat Titans

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026 Match No. 4 Live Scores and Updates: Last season's finalists Punjab Kings will look for a victorious return to home at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer's PBKS will take on GT in match No. 4 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings team will go up against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Both sides have won three matches each in the head-to-head encounters in IPL so far and the victorious team on Tuesday will definitely have the bragging rights.

The Titans had also managed to qualify for the Playoffs in the IPL 2025 season like the Punjab Kings but lost in their Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians. Captain Shubman Gill will look to resume his successful opening combination with Sai Sudharsan in familiar condition as he hails from the city of Chandigarh.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has gone from strength to strength since being signed up for Rs 26.75 crore by Preity Zinta co-owned franchise back in IPL 2025 mega auction. He will also rely on his side’s explosive openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh for a flying start to the season.

While Gill and Sudharsan combination managed to score 912 runs in the IPL 2025 season with the latter winning the Orange Cap after scoring 750 runs, Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya managed to put on 532 runs last year en route to making the final.

For GT, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be hoping for a return to form after a disappointing run in T20 World Cup 2026 while exciting tearaway pacer Ashok Sharma could make his GT debut as well. PBKS, on the other hand, will be trying out young Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly at the number three position while Afghan star Azmatullah Omarzai could make the playing 11 as well.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Ben Dwarshuis/Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder/Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026 Match No. 4 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

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