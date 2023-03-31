Home

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 2: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PBKS vs KKR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Punjab vs Kolkata, IPL 2023, Match 2: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mohali 3.30 PM IST April 1, Saturday:

Both teams will like to get their IPL campaign off to a winning start. While Kolkata would miss their regular captain Shreyas Iyer, it would be interesting to see how Nitish Rana operates. Punjab would rely heavily on the experience of veteran Shikhar Dhawan.

TOSS – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders’ second match toss will take place at 3 PM IST on Saturday.

Time – 3.30 PM IST, April 1, Saturday.

Venue: Mohali

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team

Captain – Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain – Andre Russell

Wicketkeeper – Jitesh Sharma

Batters – Rana, Mandeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders – Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers – Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

Impact Player (Rishi Dhawan)

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player (David Wiese)

PBKS vs KKR SQUADS

Kolkata Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List: Nitish Rana (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer (Currently Injured) Punjab Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

