Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Live Streaming Cricket, IPL – Match 21

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in the 21st match of IPL 2021 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings had come up with a fine performance in their previous match against the defending champions Mumbai Indians as they won comprehensively by nine wickets. This win must have added a lot of confidence to Punjab Kings players as they had their work cut out after losing three matches on the bounce. The bowling unit did a fine job in restricting MI to a below-par score whereas KL Rahul and Chris Gayle batted with guile to chase down the total. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Prediction, Betting Tips, Head to Head, Weather Forecast: Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling so far in the tournament. KKR got off to a winning start but they have lost their last four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. The middle-order of the team has disappointed and it has led to their downfall. Furthermore, KKR should promote Andre Russell in batting in order to make the most of his skills as they are wasting him by batting at number seven. Eoin Morgan will also need to lead from the front with the bat as the left-hander has had a lean patch thus far. KKR will need to turn the tables before it gets too late for them in the tournament. Also Read - Match Highlights SRH vs DC IPL 2021: Kane Williamson's Fifty Goes in Vain as Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over

Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

When is the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will be played on 26th April. Also Read - CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket - When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online and on TV in India

What are the timings of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match being played?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson/Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

PBKS vs KKR SQUADS

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.