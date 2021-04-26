PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 21 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Punjab Kings finally snapped their three-match losing in IPL 2021 after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their last game. Led by talented and skillful KL Rahul, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Punjab made a winning start but then slumped to three straight losses before producing a clinical show to beat Mumbai on Friday, and they would look to notch up another triumph against KKR which have suffered four defeats on the trot. Captain Rahul has been one of the few consistent performers in the formidable-looking Punjab batting unit and he once again led by example against MI with an unbeaten 60, his third fifty in five games. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match. Their batting unit need a complete turnaround in the form if KKR has to snap their losing streak. The top-five batsmen continued to struggle with only Nitish Rana – two half-centuries – and Dinesh Karthik doing anything of worth.

Live Updates

  • 7:55 PM IST

    IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates: Very well bowled by Shivam Mavi! Length and on middle from Mavi, Agarwal is squared up as he tries to block. It goes off the outer half towards cover. A good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary early on. Punjab Kings 20/0 in 3 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 7:48 PM IST

    IPL LIVE ACTION UNDERWAY FROM AHMEDABAD!

  • 7:45 PM IST

    FOUR! Just a little bit of room and Rahul bags his first boundary! Outside off from Pat Cummins, this is guided past point and it races away. 12 runs from the over, a good one for Punjab! PBKS 14/0 in 2 overs vs KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium

  • 7:41 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: SIX! All the way! Fortunate maximum but Agarwal won’t mind. Short and on middle from Pat Cummins, Mayank Agarwal looks to pull but it flies off the top edge and over the third man fence. Punjab 9/0 in 1.1 overs vs Kolkata

  • 7:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Score Online: That stays a little low! Length and on-off from Shivam Mavi, does not bounce a lot. Hits low on Rahul’s bat as he tries to block. A good first over by young Shivam Mavi. Punjab Kings 2/0 in 1 over vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 7:32 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: We are all set for the action to begin! The Punjab Kings openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle. KKR players step out on the field and will be eager to change their fortune in the ongoing IPL 2021. All set for live action from the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad! Shivam Mavi will open the attack for KKR, Rahul to take the strike. Here we go!

  • 7:27 PM IST

    DK’s 50th game for KKR in IPL!

  • 7:25 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates PBKS vs KKR LIVE: KKR Coach Brendon McCullum – “We need to play a little bit better. From a squad point of view, we have got a very skilled line-up. We have touched some good performances at times but we haven’t put anything together. This is the biggest tournament in the world and the pressure that comes on, it’s a really great opportunity for us to be able to stay really true to the values and the principles we set out at the outset and just tidy up a couple of rough areas from the skill point of view. If we do that, we get ourselves on a bit of a run, it’s still a long way to go in the tournament. (How to keep the youngsters in a positive state of mind) You’ve got to have those conversations one-on-one, you can do them in groups as well but it’s more about cohesion. From a one-on-one point of view, just reinforcing the style of play gives them the most amount of satisfaction.”

  • 7:23 PM IST

    ‘Captain Morgan’ wins Toss, KKR Bowl vs Punjab!

  • 7:13 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Punjab Kings Playing XI – KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.