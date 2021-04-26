PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 21 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 21 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs KKR from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs KKR, Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Eoin Morgand and Rahul Tripathi star with the bat as Kolkata Knight Riders chase the modest 124-run target against Punjab Kings in match 21 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. Morgan and Tripathi put them in command of 124 chase against Punjab Kings. Earlier, Punjab pacers – Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques and Arshdeep Singh strike early to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders openers – Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine cheaply. Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy star for Kolkata Knight Riders as they restrict Punjab Kings for a below-par score of 123/9 in 20 overs. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs KKR – Kolkata Knight Riders pacers – Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna put Punjab Kings batsmen on the mat with regular strikes – KL Rahul – 19, Chris Gayle – 0, and Deepak Hooda – 1 fall cheaply in match 21 of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE – TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss as Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 21 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Led by talented and skillful KL Rahul, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Check Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL Match Today Report, PBKS vs KKR 2021 Scorecard: Eoin Morgan, Bowlers Shine as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Monday Blues to Get Past Punjab Kings

Live Updates

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Kolkata’s batsman Rahul Tripathi is caught smiling during the chat. Rahul Tripsrhi says it was an important win after the loses. Adds the bowlers did really well, they did lose a few wickets but they knew if they bat sensibly, they’ll chase it down. Adds there was some help for the bowlers but it was coming on better in the second innings. Mentions he thought he was run out as he was late to dive and he was upset but was happy after watching the replay. Ends by saying he was set and he wanted to take a chance, it was a half-hearted chance and he played a rash shot but he is happy they chased it down in 17 overs.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    KKR move to the 5th spot in IPL 2021 points table after beating PBKS

  • 11:24 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Punjab Kings skipper, KL Rahul says it is a tough night, it is never nice to be on a losing side, he is lost for words and they should have adapted. Mentions they could have applied themselves a lot more and expected the batters to be a lot smarter and get an extra 20 to 30 runs. Adds the wicket was a bit two-paced and it also remained up and down and it was difficult to bat with the new ball. Also says good teams assess quickly and they could not do that and he hopes they can learn from their mistakes. Admits the catch taken by Ravi was awesome and they have been a good fielding side and Rhodes has pushed everyone to work hard on that aspect of the game and it is coming off nicely.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Finally, Kolkata Knight Riders end their losing run and get back to winning ways. They did make things very difficult for themselves but have got over the line. Punjab will be happy with the fight shown by the bowlers but their batting has failed for the third time this season and that will worry KL Rahul and coach Kumble. Chasing a sub-par target of 124, Kolkata started off awfully as they lost Rana, Gill and Narine all departed in the first three overs. There were fears that Kolkata would mess up this chase. But Tripathi continued his fine form and Morgan found his touch too. Chasing such a low total, the two-time champions needed one solid stand. That is what Tripathi and Morgan’s 64-run stand gave. Tripathi was unable to finish things off and neither could Russell. Morgan though stuck till the end and along with Karthik ensured they managed to get over the line.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    KKR beat Punjab to end their losing streak in IPL 2021

  • 11:09 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Thumped! Kolkata Knight Riders win it in style! Short and on middle from Arshdeep Singh, this is hammered through mid-wicket for a boundary. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (126/5) Beat PUNJAB KINGS (123/9) by 5 WICKETS! Eoin Morgan 47, Rahul Tripathi 41; Mohammed Shami 1/25

  • 11:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! Captain Morgan wants to end it quickly! Also now has 7000 runs in T20s. A lovely shot to bring it up. Tossed up on off from Deepak Hooda, Morgan makes room and lifts it over covers for a maximum. 13 runs from the over – a boundary and a maximum from Morgan’s blade. KKR 115/5 in 16 overs vs PBKS (123/9)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    Andre Russell departs, twist in the tale?

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today PBKS vs KKR: OUT! RUN OUT! Andre Russell run-out for 10. Russell has to go back and is this the turning point in this game? Can Punjab Kings pull off a miraculous win here? Fabulous work from Arshdeep Singh. Bishnoi bowls a flighted delivery outside off, Morgan looks to defend but the ball goes to short third man off the outer half. Russell calls for the run but Morgan is hesitant. He still goes for it. Arshdeep sends the throw at the keeper’s end on a bounce. KL Rahul guides it onto the stumps. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs and replays find Russell to be short. Kolkata 98/5 in 14.1 overs vs Punjab (123/9)

  • 10:56 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Scorecard Online: EDGED AND FOUR! Second boundary for Andre Russell and both have come with the inside edge. Good length ball on middle from Chris Jordan, Russell looks to pull but gets an inside edge which misses the stumps and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.