Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 21 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs KKR from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs KKR, Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy picked up the big wickets of Punjab Kings batsmen – Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran as Kolkata Knight Riders further sink Punjab in IPL 2021 match 21 in Ahmedabad. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs KKR – Kolkata Knight Riders pacers – Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna put Punjab Kings batsmen on the mat with regular strikes – KL Rahul – 19, Chris Gayle – 0, and Deepak Hooda – 1 fall cheaply in match 21 of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE – TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss as Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 21 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings finally snapped their three-match losing in IPL 2021 after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their last game. Led by talented and skillful KL Rahul, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Punjab made a winning start but then slumped to three straight losses before producing a clinical show to beat Mumbai on Friday, and they would look to notch up another triumph against KKR which have suffered four defeats on the trot. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match. Check Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)