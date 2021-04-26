PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 21 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 21 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs KKR from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs KKR, Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy picked up the big wickets of Punjab Kings batsmen – Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran as Kolkata Knight Riders further sink Punjab in IPL 2021 match 21 in Ahmedabad. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs KKR – Kolkata Knight Riders pacers – Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna put Punjab Kings batsmen on the mat with regular strikes – KL Rahul – 19, Chris Gayle – 0, and Deepak Hooda – 1 fall cheaply in match 21 of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE – TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss as Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 21 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings finally snapped their three-match losing in IPL 2021 after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their last game. Led by talented and skillful KL Rahul, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Punjab made a winning start but then slumped to three straight losses before producing a clinical show to beat Mumbai on Friday, and they would look to notch up another triumph against KKR which have suffered four defeats on the trot. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match. Check Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST April 27 Tuesday

Live Updates

  • 9:18 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: SIX! Chris Jordan, you beauty! Punjab have gone over 120 and this might be the differential runs in this game. Back of a length outside off from Krishna, Jordan slaps it over long-off for a maximum. Punjab 121/8 in 19.3 overs vs Kolkata

  • 9:16 PM IST

    SIX! SLAPPED! Perfect start to the final over for Punjab Kings. Short and wide outside off from Prasidh Krishna, Chris Jordan slaps it over the short boundary over point for a boundary.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! BOOM! Bonus and valuable runs for Punjab Kings. Jordan was brought in to do the job with the ball but he has been forced to do some with the bat and he is doing well. Shortish on the middle, Jordan pulls it and gets enough meat on it to sends it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. PBKS 109/8 in 18.5 overs vs KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium

  • 9:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! Valuable runs! 100 comes up for Punjab Kings! Shortish ball on the body from Pat Cummins, Chris Jordan swivels his pull through square leg for a boundary.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Pat Cummins removes Ravi Bishnoi for 1. Cummins gets his second. A look at his figures might make you feel he has been expensive but if you dig deep, he has bowled superbly and most of those runs have come off edges. Morgan is having a good game, another catch for the skipper. Cummins steams in and bowls it on the pads at pace. Bishnoi looks to flick but gets a leading edge that goes high in the air towards cover. Morgan there makes no mistake and takes it. Punjab Kings 98/8 in 18.1 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 9:05 PM IST

    Shades of Rahul Tripathi, What a Catch!

  • 9:05 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs KKR LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Prasidh Krishna removes Shahrukh Khan for 13. Another one bites the dust and the last recognized batter is out of here! Shorter and on off from Krishna, Sharukh is hurried into the shot. It goes off the splice and lobs towards the cover where Morgan takes an easy catch. Punjab 96/7 in 17.3 overs vs Kolkata

  • 9:02 PM IST

    Time-Out! Kolkata Knight Riders continue to dominate this game so far. Punjab have been behind the 8-ball since the start of this innings. They still have Shahrukh Khan out in the middle and will hope he can finish with a bang and see them enter the innings break with momentum and some decent target to bowl at. Punjab Kings 91/6 in 16 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 8:57 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Scorecard Online: OUT! TIMBER! Varun Chakravarthy removes Nicholas Pooran for 19. So the batter who Punjab Kings were relying on to take them to a good score is a goner! Flatter and on off from Varun Chakravarthy, Pooran looks to go over the leg side but misses, and the off pole is uprooted. 120 looks far away now.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! Sunil Narine snares Moises Henriques for 2. Punjab are in deep trouble at the moment. TIMBER! This lands on off and then spins back in. Henriques does not pick it. He tries to flick it but it sneaks through the gap between bat and pas and hits the stumps. Kolkata all over Punjab at the moment. PBKS 78/5 in 13.4 overs vs KKR