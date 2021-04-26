PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 21 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 21 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs KKR from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs KKR, Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Deepak Hooda removes Rahul Tripathi for 41 as Punjab hurt Kolkata in the modest chase of 124 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi put them in command of 124 chase against Punjab Kings in match 21 of IPL 2021. Punjab pacers – Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques and Arshdeep Singh strike early to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders openers – Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine cheaply. Eoin Morgan holds key for KKR in 124 chase in IPL 2021. Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy star for Kolkata Knight Riders as they restrict Punjab Kings for a below-par score of 123/9 in 20 overs. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs KKR – Kolkata Knight Riders pacers – Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna put Punjab Kings batsmen on the mat with regular strikes – KL Rahul – 19, Chris Gayle – 0, and Deepak Hooda – 1 fall cheaply in match 21 of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE – TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss as Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 21 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Led by talented and skillful KL Rahul, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Check Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)