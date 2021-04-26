PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 21 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 21 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs KKR from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs KKR, Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Deepak Hooda removes Rahul Tripathi for 41 as Punjab hurt Kolkata in the modest chase of 124 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi put them in command of 124 chase against Punjab Kings in match 21 of IPL 2021. Punjab pacers – Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques and Arshdeep Singh strike early to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders openers – Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine cheaply. Eoin Morgan holds key for KKR in 124 chase in IPL 2021. Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy star for Kolkata Knight Riders as they restrict Punjab Kings for a below-par score of 123/9 in 20 overs. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs KKR – Kolkata Knight Riders pacers – Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna put Punjab Kings batsmen on the mat with regular strikes – KL Rahul – 19, Chris Gayle – 0, and Deepak Hooda – 1 fall cheaply in match 21 of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE – TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss as Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 21 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Led by talented and skillful KL Rahul, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Check Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST April 27 Tuesday

Live Updates

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Deepak Hooda strikes, Rahul Tripathi departs!

  • 10:44 PM IST

    EDGE AND FOUR! Andre Russell gets off the mark with some luck on his side. Mohammed Shami will feel hard done by. Shortish ball on off from Shami, Russell looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes away from the stumps and away from the fine leg for a boundary. Kolkata 88/4 in 11.5 overs vs Punjab (123/9)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! CAUGHT! Deepak Hooda removes Rahul Tripathi for 41. Tripathi departs and he is absolutely furious with himself. End of very nice innings from Rahul but he knows he should have finished and was this shot really needed at this stage? Good catch from Shahrukh Khan! Tossed up delivery around off, Tripathi comes down the track and looks to go over down the ground. He does not commit to the shot and chips it to the left and in front of long on. Shahrukh Khan there dives and takes a very good catch. Kolkata still need 41 to win. KKR 83/4 in 11 overs vs PBKS (123/9)

  • 10:33 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Rahul Tripathi continues to impress. How underrated is this man? He is playing a gem of a knock here. Tossed up on the pads from Deepak, Tripathi wants to finish this early. He sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Kolkata Knight Riders 81/3 in 10.2 overs vs Punjab Kings (123/9)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score: DRINKS! So, the stand between Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi has once again turned the tide completely into Kolkata’s favour. There was a scare when they lost three early but these two have got things back on track with some attacking cricket. Punjab need wickets and quickly, that is the only way they can win. Will the break help? KKR 68/3 in 9 overs vs PBKS (123/9)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Morgan-Tripathi knit 50-run stand for 4th wicket

  • 10:26 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Thumped! 13 runs from the over. This is not the kind of over Punjab captain KL Rahul wanted at this moment. It is full and outside off from Chris Jordan, Morgan nails it over covers for a boundary. Kolkata 59/3 in 8 overs vs Punjab (123/9)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    FOUR! Rahul Tripathi pulls it in style! Shorter and on the body from Jordan, this is pulled behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 50 up in style for Kolkata Knight Riders!

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: So except for the misfield, it is tremendous over from Mohammed Shami! On the middle from Shami, it is worked to mid-wicket. Kolkata are 42 for 3 after the first 6. Game on here. Kolkata Knight Riders 42/3 in 6 overs vs Punjab Kings (123/9)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Ravi Bishnoi lets it through, poor work from him. Punjab are leaking runs here in the small chase. Hero a few minutes ago and a villain now. Outside off from Arshdeep, this is guided through point. Bishnoi in deep runs to his left and lets it through his legs. Kolkata 37/3 in 5 overs vs Punjab (123/9)