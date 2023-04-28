Punjab vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 38: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, IS Bindra stadium, Mohali, 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Friday
Dream11 Team Prediction
Punjab vs Lucknow, IPL 2023, Match 38: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Friday:
Match Details
Match: PBKS vs LSG, Match 38, IPL
Date & Time: April 28, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Harpreet Bhatia, KL Rahul (c)
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc)
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis
Probable Playing XIs
Lucknow: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Naveen ul Haq/Mark Wood and Yash Thakur/Amit Mishra.
Punjab: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh.
PBKS vs LSG SQUADS
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
