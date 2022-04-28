PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Mumbai: Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game here on Friday. Lucknow are currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab are at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Score: Shreyas-Rana Steady Kolkata

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds — both against Mumbai Indians — and a fifty-plus score this season. Also Read - IPL 2022: Coach Manhas Recalls 17-Year Old Umran Malik Troubling Ranji Batters

With 368 runs, he is the second highest run-getter so far this season, just behind Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler and has been the batting mainstay for his team. Punjab’s balanced bowling attack, led by South African pacer Kasigo Rabada, would be keen to put the brakes on the stylish right-handed batter. Also Read - Virat Kohli Always Offered His Business Class Seat to His Bowlers, Never Requested For His Wife; Says Ex India Cricketer Vivek Razdan

Rabada and the likes of Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive in death overs, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar, would need to pose serious questions to Rahul at the MCA stadium, which has witnessed high-scoring thrillers.

Leg-spinner Chahar is the leading wicket taker for Punjab with 10 scalps but he would need to step up even more to help his team’s cause. In the batting department, opener Shikhar Dhawan, who hit an unbeaten 88 in Punjab’s previous matcg, is back among the runs and that is a big plus.

But the form of skipper Mayank Agarwal is a cause of concern. He has blown hot and cold with the willow, having a single fifty-plus score in the seven matches this season. He would be keen to find consistency and provide the thrust at the top with flamboyant Dhawan.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs LKN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PBKS vs LSG Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 42 toss between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

PBKS vs LSG Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan Vice Captain: Avesh Khan