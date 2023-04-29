PBKS vs LSG: Gautam Gambhir’s Smile After KL Rahul’s Catch During IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH
IPL 2023: The Super Kings always had the upper hand once they got the massive total and that seemed to have made mentor Gautam Gambhir smile.
Mohali: Lucknow Super Kings dominated proceedings on Friday against the Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra stadium smashing a mammoth 257 for five batting first. The Super Kings always had the upper hand once they got the massive total and that seemed to have made mentor Gautam Gambhir smile. The ex-India opener is very reserved in his approach and does not smile a lot and hence to see him smile and laugh as if there is no tomorrow was a delight for fans.
Here is the clip where you can see him smile after KL Rahul completes a successful catch:
A performance that made Gambhir smile 😏#PBKSvLSG #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/NNKUBdr8Ky
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 28, 2023
