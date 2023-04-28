Home

PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Create History As KL Rahul-Led Side Become 2nd Team To Cross 250

Lucknow Super Giants scored 257/5 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. The previous best was RCB's 263/5 in 2013 against Pune Warriors India.

Marcus Stoinis celebrates after competing his fifty against Punjab Kings. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants became the only the second team to score a 250-plus total in the history of Indian Premier League after the franchise scored a mammoth 257/5 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Friday. The previous best was 263/5 in 20 overs by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India, exactly a decade back.

