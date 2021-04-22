PBKS vs MI Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL 2021

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 17- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PBKS vs MI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: In one of the most-awaited clashes of VIVO IPL 2021, two-time champions Punjab Kings will take on five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Mumbai. The high-intensity IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. Mumbai Indians would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency while Punjab Kings would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match no. 17. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. It is still early days in this year's IPL but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team, which has more than one issue to resolve, especially its composition. The formidable batting unit hasn't hit the straps, save for Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and the bowling has been pedestrian. Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PBKS vs MI, VIVO IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PBKS vs MI IPL 2021, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – Indian Premier League 2021, Online Cricket Tips – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians VIVO IPL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction And Tips – VIVO IPL 2021

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM IST – April 23.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

All-rounder – Deepak Hooda

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

