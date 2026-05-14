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PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Dharamshala Weather Updates: Rain set to play spoilsport for Shreyas Iyers side

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Dharamshala Weather Updates: Rain set to play spoilsport for Shreyas Iyer’s side

Rain and wet weather could interrupt IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dhaamshala on Thursday.

Covers on the pitch at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are heading into match no. 58 against Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala in a ‘must-win’ situation after dominating much of the IPL 2026 season. Shreyas Iyer’s side had been unbeaten in the first six matches of the season, only dropping one point due to their match against Kolkata Knight Riders getting washed out due to rain at the Eden Gardens.

Now they are under danger of once again dropping points this season as they get ready to play their second ‘home’ match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. It has not been a happing ‘homecoming’ for PBKS to Dharamshala, losing their first match here to Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav OUT, Rohit Sharma may…

PBKS have now lost four matches in a row, including the last game against DC. They can’t afford to drop points against 9th placed MI if they hope to remain in contention for the Playoffs stages.

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In what will be bad news for both PBKS and MI, the rain in Dharamshala played ‘hide and seek’ during their training session on Wednesday. PBKS will now be hoping that the rain and wet weather stays away for enough time on Thursday evening for them to complete the match.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

The prediction for Thursday evening in Dharamshala is for 63 per cent cloud cover with temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will be around 32 per cent with around 1 per cent chance of rain predicted.

Check Dharamshala weather prediction for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match HERE…

However, the weather in hill stations like Dharamshala in the Himachal Pradesh can be quite fickle and unpredictable. Rain is never too far away in Dharamshala if there are clouds hanging overhead.

In the last match in Dharamshala, there was plenty of seam movement for the fast bowlers from PBKS and DC but their fast bowlers failed to utilize the conditions. Mumbai Indians are expected to play the extra seamer in Shardul Thakur and Ashwani Kumar or Raghu Sharma to back up Jasprit Bumrah in these conditions.

Even New Zealand pacer Trent Boult can come into contention for selection against PBKS since he enjoys a good record against Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh.

Will toss be delayed in PBKS vs MI match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Raipur on Wednesday had a delayed start due to heavy rain in the city in the afternoon. Although the game started more than an hour late, there were no overs reduced as BCCI provides for extra allowance of one hour in case of rain in IPL 2026 matches.

There is no provision of Reserve Day for league stage matches in the IPL 2026 season. Both sides need to complete at least 5 overs each for it to constitute a match. If 5 overs can’t be completed by both teams, then the match will be abandoned and both teams will get one point each.

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