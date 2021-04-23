PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 17 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 17 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 17 of IPL 2021 Live Score between PBKS vs MI from Mumbai here. PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat versus Mumbai Indians at Chepauk stadium on Friday.  Deepak Hooda removes Quinton de Kock for 3 as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians early on in the match 17 of VIVO IPL at Chepauk. Mumbai would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency while Punjab would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match no. 17 on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. It is still early days in this year’s IPL but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team, which has more than one issue to resolve, especially its composition. See the latest PBKS vs MI, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Head to Head, Prediction Match 17 at Chepauk Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Live Updates

  • 7:57 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Quiet overs at the start for Mumbai Indians – this is tidy stuff from Punjab Kings’ bowlers! That is a beauty from Deepak Hooda! This lands on the middle and then spins away. Kishan looks to defend but it hits his mar and drops in front of first slip. MI 12/1 in 4 overs vs PBKS at Chepauk

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Punjab hurt Mumbai with an early blow!

  • 7:52 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! TAKEN! Deepak Hooda removes Quinton De Kock for 3. An early wicket for Punjab Kings. Just what they wanted. The move to begin with Hooda works. De Kock comes down the track, he does not quite get to the pitch of it but still swings, it goes off the bottom and straight to mid-on. Another low score for de Kock. Mumbai 7/1 in 2 overs vs Punjab

  • 7:47 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma has reviewed this decision. Flat line as the ball passes the bat. This will be overturned. NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge and Rohit Sharma is safe! Length ball, down the leg side. Rohit Sharma misses his flick and KL Rahul takes it. The Punjab players think that there is some bat on that one and so does the umpire. But Rohit Sharma reviews it immediately. The replay shows that there was a flat line as the ball passes the bat. Rohit Sharma is safe thanks to good use of a review. Mumbai Indians 4/0 in 1 over vs Punjab Kings at Chepauk

  • 7:38 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: Well, we are all set to begin! The umpires stride out. The Punjab players are in a huddle and they take the field soon after. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma will open the batting for Mumbai. Moises Henriques to start with the ball. Here we go in Chennai!

  • 7:31 PM IST

    ‘Brother-in-arms’ Rahul-Hardik!

  • 7:31 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE UPDATES ONLINE PBKS vs MI: Hardik Pandya says he does not miss the bowling but it’s not putting pressure on his batting. States it is a part and parcel of the game and he has learned how to deal with it. Mentions you need to be challenged, batting has been difficult but he has realized everyday is a new day and he can do well here.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, says they were going to bat first, there is a cloud cover so there might not be dew. Adds they have understood how to bat as a group now and he hopes they can do well in this group. Informs the team remains unchanged.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    ‘Universe Boss’ address Punjab team huddle!

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Playing XI – KL Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi (In for M Ashwin), Arshdeep Singh.