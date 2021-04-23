PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 17 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 17 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 17 of IPL 2021 Live Score between PBKS vs MI from Mumbai here. See the latest PBKS vs MI, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Captain KL Rahul slams a cautious half-century and Chris Gayle played a brilliant knock of 43 runs as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in match 17 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk Stadium. Punjab Kings captain Rahul and Mayank Agarwal provide them a rollicking start in the modest 132 chase against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Mohammed Shami removes MI captain Rohit Sharma for 63 and Ravi Bishnoi snared the big-wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 33 as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians on Friday. PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat versus Mumbai Indians.. Ishan Kishan’s struggle at the crease comes to an end as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians badly at the start. Mumbai would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency while Punjab would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match no. 17 on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. It is still early days in this year’s IPL but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Check Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, PBKS vs MI Scorecard: KL Rahul, Bowlers Star as Punjab Kings Snap Losing Streak With Nine-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

Live Updates

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, says that they did not have enough runs on the board. Adds that it isn’t a bad wicket to bat on but the application is lacking from their side. Tells that the Punjab bowlers bowled really well in the Powerplay. Says that he and Kishan looked to hit the balls but weren’t able to. Tells that Kishan coming over Suryakumar Yadav was a tactical decision as they needed someone to bat in the middle overs.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: That is a superb run chase from Punjab Kings! Really good from Rahul who was there from start to end for his side. Took the responsibility on himself and has finished the game off. It was all about the start though, the openers got Punjab off to a flier. Agarwal did fall and then there were a few tight overs in between where the run rate kept on increasing. However, some really clever batting from Gayle and Rahul took their side over the line. The Mumbai bowling did not begin in the best of manners, they bowled way too many boundary balls and the first six overs cost them the game. Chahar did brilliantly once again to get his side back but he did not receive a lot of support from the rest.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    That ‘Winning Feeling’ – Punjab Kings!

  • 11:14 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: FOUR! There it is! Full ball, outside off from Boult, KL Rahul squeezes this down to the third man fence. The fielder runs across but there is no stopping this one. PUNJAB WIN BY 9 WICKETS!! Punjab Kings (132/1 in 17.5 overs) Beat Mumbai Indians (131/6) by 9 Wickets at Chepauk | Rahul 60*, Gayle 43*

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: SIX! Welcome back to the attack says Gayle! Length ball, outside off from Trent Boult, Chris Gayle waits for it and then pulls it handsomely over the mid-wicket fence. PBKS 121/1 in 17.1 overs vs MI (131/6)

  • 11:10 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Online PBKS vs MI: FOUR! Brilliant batting by Chris Gayle! He shuffles across and this is bowled shorter in length, Gayle pulls it, just uses the pace and hits it through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his right slides but once again another fielder pushes it onto the ropes. Welcome boundary.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: Fifty for KL Rahul! Fortunate way to bring it up. On the middle, another slower one from Bumrah, Rahul looks to whip it but it goes off the top edge and lands safe in the square leg region. Rahul needs to stay there till the end. He has to take his side home. Punjab 110/1 in 16.3 overs vs Mumbai (131/6)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Strategic Time-Out! Punjab Kings are in control here. The dry ball is turning but Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav have bowled out and Krunal Pandya just has one over left. Mumbai need a flurry of wickets to get back in the game. Mumbai have been games from this situation before, but can they pull out another rabbit from their hat? Wait and watch! Jasprit Bumrah is back in the attack. Punjab Indians 108/1 in 16 overs vs Mumbai Indians (131/6)

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Fabulous knock from Punjab captain!

  • 10:59 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: SIX! Had Hardik Pandya been at the ropes, it might have been a catch! Shorter and on the pads from Pollard, Rahul whips it, it goes off the top edge over the fine leg fence for a maximum. PBKS 93/1 in 13.5 overs vs MI (131/6)