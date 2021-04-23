PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 17 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 17 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 17 of IPL 2021 Live Score between PBKS vs MI from Mumbai here. See the latest PBKS vs MI, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul slams a cautious half-century as he single-handedly kept his team alive in 132 chase against Mumbai Indians in match 17 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk Stadium on Friday. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal provide them a rollicking start in the modest 132 chase against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Mohammed Shami removes MI captain Rohit Sharma for 63 and Ravi Bishnoi snared the big-wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 33 as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians on Friday. PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat versus Mumbai Indians.. Ishan Kishan’s struggle at the crease comes to an end as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians badly at the start. Mumbai would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency while Punjab would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match no. 17 on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. It is still early days in this year’s IPL but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Check Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - What Makes a Team Successful in The IPL - Talking Points

Live Updates

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Strategic Time-Out! Punjab Kings are in control here. The dry ball is turning but Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav have bowled out and Krunal Pandya just has one over left. Mumbai need a flurry of wickets to get back in the game. Mumbai have been games from this situation before, but can they pull out another rabbit from their hat? Wait and watch! Jasprit Bumrah is back in the attack. Punjab Indians 108/1 in 16 overs vs Mumbai Indians (131/6)

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Fabulous knock from Punjab captain!

  • 10:59 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: SIX! Had Hardik Pandya been at the ropes, it might have been a catch! Shorter and on the pads from Pollard, Rahul whips it, it goes off the top edge over the fine leg fence for a maximum. PBKS 93/1 in 13.5 overs vs MI (131/6)

  • 10:55 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score Online: FOUR! That has bisected the two fielders! Loopy ball, outside off from Jayant Yadav – Gayle smacks it towards the wide long-on fence. Two fielders converge there but the ball goes between them. Punjab Kings 81/1 in 12.5 overs vs Mumbai Indians (131/6)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    Rahul Chahar strikes, Mayank Agarwal departs!

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! Welcome boundary but that is a poor ball! Shorter and on the pads. This is pulled fine down to the fine leg fence. Punjab 69/1 in 11.4 overs vs Mumbai (131/6)

  • 10:32 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai have pulled back things nicely in the last few overs. Punjab started strong with a 50 run partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. But the leggie, Rahul Chahar, got Agarwal out. Now we enter the middle overs, this is where Mumbai have done very well in their previous games while defending. But can they do it again? We’ll see…

  • 10:06 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Rahul Chahar removes Mayank Agarwal for 25. Once again, Chahar is the man who gets the wicket! Chahar bowls a loopy ball, on the stumps, Mayank Agarwal looks to go big but doesn’t hold of it. Ends up giving Suryakumar Yadav an easy catch at long-on. 79 needed in 76. Punjab 53/1 in 7.3 overs vs Mumbai (131/6)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    FOUR! 50 up in style for Punjab Kings! This is short and down the leg side, Mayank Agarwal says thank you very much and pulls it hard through backward square leg for a boundary.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    Rahul-Mayank start solid in 132 chase!