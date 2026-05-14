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PBKS vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

PBKS vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will be desperate to end their losing streak and return into contention for a Playoffs berth as they take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 58 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday.

PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh bats in the nets in Dharamshala on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will look to end a four-game losing streak to return into contention for a berth in the Playoffs in the IPL 2026 season as they take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 58 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Five-time winners MI are already out of the race to qualify for the Playoffs with only 3 wins so far.

Last year’s finalists PBKS had been dominant in the first half of the season, maintaining an unbeaten record but have slipped up badly in the last four matches, failing to win a single game in this period. Shreyas Iyer’s side are now in the danger of missing out on a possible berth in the Playoffs as well.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 57: RCB rise to top again, Virat Kohli zooms into third spot

Punjab Kings have moved to 4th place in the Points Table with 13 points, just one point ahead of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals – both of whom have 12 points respectively. But a win over MI in their 12th match of the season. Questions have been raised on social media about the attitude within in the team as well as leadership under Shreyas Iyer.

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However, PBKS and co-owner Preity Zinta have categorically denied these charges and will be looking to end the season on a high. One of the biggest causes of concern for PBKS will be their fielding, having dropped a number of catches in their last few matches.

Also Read | Punjab Kings and their owner Preity Zinta hit back at fake narratives on social media

“We have dropped, yes I agree to it. There could be a lot of reasons including the crowd behind, the lights and everything. But at this elite level, yes those catches need to be taken. There is no doubt that we have been dented by them. But we are on it. You can see the practice is on till late. We are working very hard on it and hopefully we will set it right,” PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves said in the pre-match press conference in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

Asked about the external pressures on the team, Gonsalves said, “We are only concerned and worried about tomorrow’s game and how we are moving forward in the cricketing part. Ricky is a thorough professional with all these parts. And he also knows who he is dealing with. The top elite cricketers are also very professional and it’s really great to see how he handles it. He doesn’t beat upon it.”

PBKS enjoy a slight edge in head-to-head matches against Mumbai Indians with 18 wins as compared to 17 losses. The Punjab franchise also won the only match against MI at Dharamshala back in IPL 2013 season.

Waheguru sadde sheran nu buri nazran ton dur rakheyo pic.twitter.com/PSjGxAq28I — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 14, 2026

Here are all the details about Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58…

When is Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 will take place on Thursday, May 14.

Where is Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 will be held at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 start?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 on TV in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 58 Predicted 12

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma/Krish Bhagat

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