PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 17 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 17 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Mumbai Indians' middle and lower order batting failed once again as the defending champions succumbed to their second successive loss in the IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Punjab Kings beat them by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare to register their second win of the season. While MI have struggled with the bat in previous games too but they have managed to put up scores with which they could fight. However, in the last two matches they have failed to get to even 140 which has resulted in losses. On Friday, they were restricted to their lowest total of the season — 131 for six in 20 overs, despite Rohit Sharma getting 63. Rohit Sharma's 63 off 52 balls was the highest individual score for MI this season and only the second half-century for the franchise after Suryakumar Yadav's 56 in an earlier game. However, even as Sharma tried to anchor the innings, tight bowling from PBKS bowlers restricted the MI batsmen. (SCORECARD)