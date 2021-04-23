PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 17 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 17 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Mumbai Indians’ middle and lower order batting failed once again as the defending champions succumbed to their second successive loss in the IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Punjab Kings beat them by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare to register their second win of the season. While MI have struggled with the bat in previous games too but they have managed to put up scores with which they could fight. However, in the last two matches they have failed to get to even 140 which has resulted in losses. On Friday, they were restricted to their lowest total of the season — 131 for six in 20 overs, despite Rohit Sharma getting 63. Rohit Sharma’s 63 off 52 balls was the highest individual score for MI this season and only the second half-century for the franchise after Suryakumar Yadav’s 56 in an earlier game. However, even as Sharma tried to anchor the innings, tight bowling from PBKS bowlers restricted the MI batsmen. (SCORECARD) Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 24 Saturday

Live Updates

  • 1:12 AM IST

    KL Rahul – Player of the Match – IPL 2021 Match 17!

  • 12:42 AM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: KL Rahul, the Punjab Kings skipper and the Player of the Match, says that they are still a young team and it is important to be patient. Adds that they are trying to give opportunities to many players. About the toss, says that he had a long chat with the coach about batting second and he wanted his bowlers to bowl early on this wicket. Adds that they also thought that dew would ease the pitch in the second half but it didn’t happen. Says that Gayle brings in a lot of experience and it was nice to see him bat. Praises Bishnoi for the way he bowled and says that he is very brave. Finishes by saying that he is happy with the way he is batting and it gets slightly easier while chasing when he knows the target.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, says that they did not have enough runs on the board. Adds that it isn’t a bad wicket to bat on but the application is lacking from their side. Tells that the Punjab bowlers bowled really well in the Powerplay. Says that he and Kishan looked to hit the balls but weren’t able to. Tells that Kishan coming over Suryakumar Yadav was a tactical decision as they needed someone to bat in the middle overs.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: That is a superb run chase from Punjab Kings! Really good from Rahul who was there from start to end for his side. Took the responsibility on himself and has finished the game off. It was all about the start though, the openers got Punjab off to a flier. Agarwal did fall and then there were a few tight overs in between where the run rate kept on increasing. However, some really clever batting from Gayle and Rahul took their side over the line. The Mumbai bowling did not begin in the best of manners, they bowled way too many boundary balls and the first six overs cost them the game. Chahar did brilliantly once again to get his side back but he did not receive a lot of support from the rest.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    That ‘Winning Feeling’ – Punjab Kings!

  • 11:14 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: FOUR! There it is! Full ball, outside off from Boult, KL Rahul squeezes this down to the third man fence. The fielder runs across but there is no stopping this one. PUNJAB WIN BY 9 WICKETS!! Punjab Kings (132/1 in 17.5 overs) Beat Mumbai Indians (131/6) by 9 Wickets at Chepauk | Rahul 60*, Gayle 43*

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: SIX! Welcome back to the attack says Gayle! Length ball, outside off from Trent Boult, Chris Gayle waits for it and then pulls it handsomely over the mid-wicket fence. PBKS 121/1 in 17.1 overs vs MI (131/6)

  • 11:10 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Online PBKS vs MI: FOUR! Brilliant batting by Chris Gayle! He shuffles across and this is bowled shorter in length, Gayle pulls it, just uses the pace and hits it through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his right slides but once again another fielder pushes it onto the ropes. Welcome boundary.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: Fifty for KL Rahul! Fortunate way to bring it up. On the middle, another slower one from Bumrah, Rahul looks to whip it but it goes off the top edge and lands safe in the square leg region. Rahul needs to stay there till the end. He has to take his side home. Punjab 110/1 in 16.3 overs vs Mumbai (131/6)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Strategic Time-Out! Punjab Kings are in control here. The dry ball is turning but Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav have bowled out and Krunal Pandya just has one over left. Mumbai need a flurry of wickets to get back in the game. Mumbai have been games from this situation before, but can they pull out another rabbit from their hat? Wait and watch! Jasprit Bumrah is back in the attack. Punjab Indians 108/1 in 16 overs vs Mumbai Indians (131/6)