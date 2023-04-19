Home

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 27: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 3:30 PM IST April 20, Thursday

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Match Details

Match: PBKS vs RCB, Match 27, IPL

Date & Time: April 20, 3:30 PM

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team

Captain – Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain – Arshdeep Singh

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Impact Player: Nathan Ellis

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Mahipal Lomror

