Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. PBKS haven’t been able to come up with a collective effort as their batting has let the team down. Punjab could only manage 106 against CSK and they could only manage a paltry score of 123 runs against KKR in their previous match. The middle-order has let the team down whereas KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle haven’t been consistent enough. The batsmen haven’t been able to put enough runs on the board and it has led to the downfall of the team. Also Read - Match Highlights DC vs KKR IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw Powers Delhi Capitals to Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore returned back to winning ways as they clinched the thriller against Delhi Capitals in their previous match. AB de Villiers was at his absolute best as the talisman scored a fine knock of 75 runs. However, RCB will want more consistent starts from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in the coming matches. RCB bowling has done a good job as Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson have been right on the money. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS MI vs RR IPL 2021, Today Match Scorecard: De Kock, Bowlers Star as Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets

When is the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be played on 30th April. Also Read - MI vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket - When And Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Stream Cricket Match Online And on TV in India

What are the timings of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV Channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Punjab Kings KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini

PBKS vs RR SQUADS

Punjab Kings KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Saurabh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Riley Meredith, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen

Royal Challengers Bangalore Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sachin Baby, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Finn Allen, KS Bharat