IPL 2023: Hard Work During Covid-19 Lockdown Helped To Attain Peak Form, Says Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj attained his career-best IPL figures with 4/21 against Punjab Kings in Mohali.

Mohali: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj, who grabbed four wickets on Thursday to lead his side to a 24-run win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 on Thursday, credited the efforts he put in during the Covid-enforced lockdown for his success.

Siraj has emerged as one of the most impressive bowlers in international cricket across formats, shouldering the responsibility in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for India. He was also ranked the No 1 ODI bowler for about two months earlier this year.

“The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focussed on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well,” Siraj told the broadcaster after the IPL game against PBKS on Thursday.

“Even in the ODIs, my rhythm was good, my confidence was high and I have brought that into this season of the IPL. I am a good fielder; I just make a few mistakes once in a while (smiles). I always try to keep improving in every aspect so that I can remain a part of the team,” he added.

Virat Kohli, who captained RCB on Thursday, said the pitch at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium here was challenging to bat on. “This (win) does not make us an invincible team or the league position before today did not make us a bad team. The table cannot define your mood, when you have played just five or six games.

“(We will) Maintain our processes and stay in the moment. In the first half, the conditions changed drastically. Faf (du Plessis) batted outstandingly well,” Kohli said. “We thought of extending our partnership for as long as possible so that it could give us an extra 20 runs.

“After overs 7-8, as soon as the ball was getting bashed into the square, the ball really started getting scuffed up. We changed our strategy to bat deeper. Had we stayed in, we could have given a crack at 190-200. We felt 175 was a good score on this pitch. I told them (team-mates) that was more than enough.

“All we had to do was be confident and hold the ball in hand looking to get wickets. The way you win games in T20 cricket is by taking wickets. At the halfway stage, the idea was to take the game to the opposition in the first six overs. We broke the game open right there and our fielding was brilliant as well,” Kohli added.

