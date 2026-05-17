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PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Bengaluru becomes the first team to qualify for the playoffs with emphatic 23-run victory

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Bengaluru becomes the first team to qualify for the playoffs with emphatic 23-run victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to officially qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after delivering a comprehensive 23-run victory over Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Salam and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru become the first team to qualify for the play-offs of the 2026 Indian Premier League with an emphatic 23-run victory over the Punjab Kings in what was a replay of last year’s final. RCB produced a clinical performance across departments to retain the pole position in the standings and further dent their opponent’s chances of reaching the final four.

This was Punjab’s 6th straight defeat after going unbeaten in their opening six games. All 2 points were extremely necessary for Shreyas Iyer’s side heading into this match but they will now have to wish for other results to fall in their favor.

After losing the toss and batting first, the defending champions piled up 222 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs. Openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal set a ferocious tempo with a swift 76-run partnership for the 2nd wicket.

Padikkal struck a quickfire 45 off 25 balls, while Kohli anchored the innings elegantly, smashing 58 off 37 balls to register another IPL half-century.

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The real explosive momentum came from Venkatesh Iyer, who tore through Punjab’s bowling attack with a breathtaking, unbeaten 73 off just 40 deliveries. Tim David added a quickfire 28 off 12. Harpreet Brar was the pick of the Punjab bowlers, finishing with 2 for 35.

Punjab’s chase of 223 started in the worst way possible as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck twice in the powerplay, removing openers Priyansh Arya (0) and Prabhsimran Singh (2) cheaply. Rasikh Salam Dar added more misery by dismissing Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer for just 1 with the hosts strangling at 19 for 3.

Shashank Singh’s produced a spirited fightback, scoring 56 off 27 balls, alongside Marcus Stoinis (37) and Suryansh Shedge (35). However, the mountain proved to be too high to climb. Rasikh Salam Dar broke the back of the lower order in the final over, finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 36 as Punjab Kings were restricted to 199 for 8.

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