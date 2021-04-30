Live Score And Updates Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021

PBKS vs RCB Live Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings. Washington Sundar sat out for RCB as Shahbaz Ahmed got a chance. PBKS made three changes in the search for a desperate win in Ahmedabad tonight.

Live Updates

  • 9:41 PM IST

    Live PBKS vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: RILEY MEREDITH STRIKES! Poor shot selection from Devdutt Padikkal as he dances down the ground to smash the ball but misses any connection with the ball and it hits the timber. Excellent bowling from Meredith as he is causing a lot of trouble with his lethal pacer. RCB 20/1 in 3 overs

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB Updates IPL 2021: Another good over from Punjab Kings as Mohammed Shami bounced back brilliantly after getting hit for four on the first delivery. Only five runs from the over as RCB openers looked a bit cautious in the middle. RCB 12/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:32 PM IST

    Live Score PBKS vs RCB Updates IPL 2021: Excellent first over from Riley Meredith as he causes some troubles with his pace. Royal Challengers need to post a good score in the powerplay to set up the foundation of this run chase. Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end. RCB 7/0 in 1 over

  • 9:12 PM IST

    Live Updates PBKS vs RCB Score IPL 2021: Harpreet finishes it off in style with a six as Harshal Patel once again choked in the last over of the first innings. KL Rahul punishes him the first five balls and Harpreet slams a six on the last to add the salt to the wounds. 22 runs from the last over as Punjab have posted a fighting total now against a quality Bangalore side. PBKS 179/5 in 20 overs

  • 9:07 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Excellent over from Mohammed Siraj only seven runs from it. Siraj has come a long way from the last IPL now as he is bowling with a lot of confidence. Good signs for Indian cricket. Harshal Patel to bowl the final over. PBKS 157/5 in 19 overs

  • 9:02 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Poor over from Harshal Patel as he was nowhere near his best there and leaked 18 runs from it. Punjab were in desperate need of that over and they got it. Mohammed Siraj returns to attack. Punjab will look to get 30 runs from the last two. PBKS 150/5 in 18 overs

  • 8:57 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live score And Updates IPL 2021: What a comeback from Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers as they are constantly bowling some tight overs here. Only six runs from Daniel Sams over. Pressure on KL Rahul to finish the innings from here on high. PBKS 132/5 in 17 overs

  • 8:53 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Another tight over from Shahbaz Ahmed as only seven runs comes from it. KL Rahul needs to attack the bowlers now otherwise it will be too late for them. Punjab need at least 180 to give a tough fight to Bangalore. PBKS 126/5 in 16 overs

  • 8:45 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Updates IPL 2021 Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal Dismisses Shahrukh Khan for a duck! What a bowl! Chahal castled the batter with a wrong one to hurt Punjab further. Harpreet Singh is the new man in as Punjab are in massive trouble now. Only two runs from the over as Punjab decide to take the strategic time out. PBKS 119/5 in 15 overs

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Live Score PBKS vs RCB Updates IPL 2021: Bangalore Get Another Wicket as Shahbaz Ahmed strikes in his first over. Deepak Hooda departs for just 5 as KL Rahul is once again standing as a lone warrior for Punjab in the middle. Virat Kohli has made some smart bowling changes tonight so far despite the Chris Gayle onslaught. PBKS 117/4 in 14 overs