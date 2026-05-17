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PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026: When, Where and How to Watch Punjab Vs Bengaluru Match Online

PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026: When, Where and How to Watch Punjab Vs Bengaluru Match Online

Punjab Kings are desperate to get back to winning ways after losing 5 consecutive matches but Royal Challengers Bengaluru will not make it easier for them as they are carrying positive momentum

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5-wicket in IPL 2026. (Source: IANS)

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings take on Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru under immense pressure in match 61 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

The North Indian franchise are on the back of a 5 match losing streak but this afternoon’s clash is almost like a must-win game for them as well as their opponents who have grabbed all 4 points in their last 2 outings. The scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala will host this top of the table clash.

Also Read: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Will PBKS make any changes?

The defending champions RCB, on the other hand, enter this clash firing on all cylinders. After a sudden dip in between the season, where Rajat Patidar and co lost two matches back-to-back, they have once again picked up the pace.

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The South Indians have maintained impressive consistency throughout the tournament. The major talking point remains the phenomenal form of Virat Kohli, who is coming off a magnificent century against KKR.

In an absolute contrast, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings find themselves in a desperate, must-win situation. After a dream start to the season that saw them secure 6 consecutive victories, they have slumped into a shocking 5-match losing streak.

Also Read: ICC board meeting: Mohsin Naqvi invited to attend the annual meet as well as IPL 2026 final? Here’s what we know

Punjab’s alarming mid-season slump has a lot to do with unforced yet silly fielding lapses. Costly dropped catches at crucial junctures have repeatedly broken their bowling momentu. To keep their play-off dreams alive, fixing these fielding blunders will be the top most priority for Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

Another loss today would effectively rule them out of the play-offs.

Here are all the details about Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61…

When is Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61 will take place on Sunday, May 17.

Where is Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61 will be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61 start?

The Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61 will begin at 3:30PM IST.

Where can I watch Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61 on TV in India?

The Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 match no 61 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network as well as the JioHotstar app/website.

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