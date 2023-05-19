Home

Sports

Punjab vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 66: PBKS vs RR Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala , 7:30 PM IST May 19, Friday

Punjab vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 66: PBKS vs RR Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala , 7:30 PM IST May 19, Friday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PBKS vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Punjab vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, match 66: Yashasvi Jaiswal will be in focus as Rajasthan Royals look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Punjab Kings here on Friday. RR are currently in the sixth spot with 12 points from as many games and face one must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot. PBKS, on the other hand, are almost out of the tournament and languishing at the eight spot with 12 points from 13 matches. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PBKS vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: PBKS vs RR, Match 66, IPL 2023

You may like to read

Date & Time: May 19, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team

Keeper: Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Prabhsimran Singh

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan©, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

PBKS Impact Player options: P Simran Singh, B Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, R Dhawan, Harpreet Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson©(wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal

RR Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, R Parag, Jason Holder, KR Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.