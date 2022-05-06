PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 52 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 3:30 PM IST May 7 Saturday:

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals will look to sort out their batting woes and bring their campaign back on track, while an inconsistent Punjab Kings will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in their IPL game here on Saturday.

The Royals were at one point giving Gujarat Titans a strong fight for the top position but the former champions have recently faced minor hiccups. They enter the upcoming fixture with back-to-back losses including to eighth-place Kolkata Knight Riders and laggards Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after inflicting a morale-boosting eight-wicket defeat on table toppers GT. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will be eager to keep the winning momentum going as they try to get out of the mid table logjam an inch closer to sealing a playoff spot.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 52 toss between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 3.00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

PBKS vs RR Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal,Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

PBKS vs RR Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jithesh Sharma, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishi Dhawan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Sanju Samson Vice Captain: Jos Buttler