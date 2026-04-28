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PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals SECRET to finishing matches, says I try to…

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals SECRET to ‘finishing’ matches, says ‘I try to…’

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer is the second highest run-getter of the side with 279 runs at a strike-rate of over 186 so far in IPL 2026.

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match in Mullanpur on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings are the only remaining unbeaten side in the IPL 2026 season with six wins and one washed-out encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer has led massive successful chases for Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS team so far this season, no more so than the 265-run chase against Delhi Capitals in their last match in New Delhi.

The Punjab Kings skipper revealed his secret of chasing down huge scores in the Indian Premier League. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’, Iyer revealed his approach.

“I want to stay not out and finish off the game Because the fun of finishing is different. So, I tell myself that the longer I stay till the end, the chances of winning will increase, and the team will also benefit. At the same time, the contribution from the youngsters and the openers, who have been giving us phenomenal starts, is very important, especially when we are chasing 200-plus scores,” Iyer told JioStar.

“If you look at the matches that we have won batting second this year, and last season, they set a platform for us. Then, for me to go in, and capitalize on that start, a kind of belief comes from within, that if they have given a good start, I can easily take over from there. And even if they didn’t, I would have to create a different scenario in my mind,” Iyer added.

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Iyer is the second highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings so far this season with 279 runs in 7 matches at an average of 69.75 and strike-rate of 186 with 4 fifties to his name. He remained unbeaten on 71 not out at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last week.

“Maturity as a cricketer comes from learning outside the field. From facing rejections and losing games. As a kid, during my matches and selection trials, I faced many difficult moments. Ups and downs are part of everyone’s life. I believe the faster you bounce back from tough times and turn them into positives, the better. Self-talk matters a lot. People will always try to pull you down, but how you pick yourself up is what counts.

“Sometimes I read books that make me feel good. I try to shift my mind away from cricket. I go on a holiday, spend time alone. Letting go is very important. You set a goal and want to achieve it. But you also need to tell yourself that if it doesn’t happen, it’s fine. Accept it and move on. Otherwise, you keep thinking about what went wrong and fall further behind. I reached a point where I realized that even if I don’t achieve a particular goal, it’s okay. You move on and try to achieve something else,” the Punjab Kings skipper added.

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Iyer was retained for Rs 26.75 crore by Preity Zinta’s PBKS ahead of the IPL 2026 season. He has already led his side to the IPL 2025 final, where they lost by nine runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On overcoming his short-ball weaknesses, Iyer said, “People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it. Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six. I work with Pravin Amre. I have been with him since I was young. I also talk to coaches like Abhishek Nayar. We share ideas.

“During my batting practice, I now try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me. I don’t follow a fixed pattern. I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws. The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes. I focus on creating a rhythm. Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2026 match at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

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