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PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals game plan vs Arshdeep Singh, says if it is…

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals ‘game plan’ vs Arshdeep Singh, says ‘if it is…’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals have made a couple of changes to their playing 11 for the IPL 2026 match vs Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo: IANS)

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form with the bat in the IPL 2026 season. Sooryavanshi before the game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday has scored 357 runs in 7 matches at a strike-rate of over 234. The 15-year-old star is coming into the contest on the back of his second IPL century scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur on Saturday.

The RR star exuded confidence while speaking to the official broadcaster even as he prepares to face T20 World Cup 2026-winning star pacer Arshdeep Singh from the PBKS. “Nothing much, just a normal plan. We decided to assess the pitch first and then carry the game forward according to how it behaves,” Sooryavanshi said, when asked about his game plan.

Execution. Consistency. Results #ArshdeepSingh shares how focusing on execution, adapting when needed and staying consistent brings results #TATAIPL 2026 #PBKSvRR | TUE, 28th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/nlygzoNK8l — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 28, 2026

On his plans to face Arshdeep Singh in the middle, Sooryavanshi said, “No, I’ve already played against him before. Like I said, it depends on the pitch. If it’s helpful for batters, we’ll play in that mode. But if there’s something in it for the bowlers, we’ll look to start a bit cautiously.”

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Sooryavanshi has already smashed three fifties in 15 balls in this year’s IPL 2026. He was retained for Rs 1.1 crore ahead of season by Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals.

“There’s no specific benchmark. If I’m at the crease – whether after scoring 100 or just 10 – the longer I stay, the more it benefits the team. I could add another 10 runs, so there’s always a bit of regret that I couldn’t continue longer,” he said.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents have made plenty of sacrifices, including his father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, who reportedly even quit his job to help his son’s career. “Yes, we definitely talk after matches. But before a game, he doesn’t say much – he just asks how practice is going. The rest of the conversation usually happens after the match,” he said about talking to his father.

Rajasthan Royals make couple of changes

Riyan Parag’s RR team, who are currently in No. 4 position on the Points Table, have decided to make a couple of changes in their playing 11. Out-of-form West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer, who has only scored 72 runs in the season so far, has been dropped and Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has come into the side. Apart from him, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has also been dropped and Yash Punja comes into the side.

Unbeaten Punjab Kings side have also made a couple of changes with Mumbai batter Suryansh Shedge coming into the playing 11 with New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson to bolster their bowling attack.

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