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PBKS vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 40: When, Where, How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

PBKS vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 40: When, Where, How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR will look to bring to an end PBKS unbeaten run in the season at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer's PBKS will take on RR in IPL 2026 match no. 40 on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings are the only unbeaten in the IPL 2026 season with six wins and one washed-out contest in their campaign so far. PBKS will now take on the dangerous Rajasthan Royals team powered by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as they face off at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi is the third highest run-scorer in the IPL 2026 season with 357 runs in the first 8 games after nothing up his second IPL century in two seasons and has batted with an explosive strike-rate of 234.86. Only one batter has a better strike-rate in IPL 2026 and that is Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya – with 249.01 with 254 runs to their name.

If the ‘JaiSoorya’ duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are dangerous, then PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh with 287 runs at a strike-rate of 192.61 and Arya are not far behind either. Captain Shreyas Iyer has been in golden form as well, while scoring 279 runs in 7 matches at a strike-rate of 186 4 fifties.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match No 39: RCB close gap to PBKS at number one, Virat Kohli has…, Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins Anshul Kamboj

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PBKS chased down a massive total of 265 runs in their last match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi just a couple of days back. “Our top order has been super dynamic and has set up some games. The others haven’t had the opportunity to bat big innings because the top order has been on fire. But what they have done is contribute in their roles—it might not be a 70 or 80, but a quick 15 off six balls to get the momentum we need. They are doing everything the game requires,” PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“It’s very hard to look at scoring rates now with the way batsmen are hitting the ball. The ball’s going miles and the six count is up. The one thing our bowlers have done really well is look to take wickets consistently. They’ve recognized the moments they need to get wickets to change momentum, and that is what has impressed us,” Haddin added.

Also Read | Bad news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of his Team India debut, CSK star wants THIS Rajasthan Royals star to…

Rajasthan Royals, however, hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head record against PBKS with 17 wins and only 13 losses so far. Since IPL 2022, the win-loss record is much more closer with 4 wins to the Royals as compared to 3 losses.

Here are all the details about Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40…

When is Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 will take place on Tuesday, April 28.

Where is Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 will be held at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

What time will Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 start?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 on TV in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 40 Predicted 12

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer/Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi

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