PBKS vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Adds Another Cap In His Feather; Breaks 15-Year Old Record

This record was held by Australian batter Shaun Marsh in 2008, when Marsh was uncapped and yet to represent Australia, he had scored 616 runs in 11 matches at an average of 68.44, with one century and five fifties.

Dharamshala: Rajasthan Royals’ opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal added another feather to his cap and break the record for most runs by an uncapped player in an IPL season of the Indian Premier League on Friday. The 21-year-old batter reached this milestone while playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamshala. The batter is in the form of his life as during the last clash he slammed a half-century in 36 balls, consisting of eight boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of 138.69.

Indian batter Ishan Kishan is the third player to lead the list of smashing the most runs, 516 runs with an average of 57.3 in the 2020 season. He had four fifties being an uncapped player and scored best innings of 99.

Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav is placed in the fourth position with 512 runs in the 2018 season. He had an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 133.3. he clinched four half-centuries playing for Mumbai Indians. His best innings was 72.

Devdutt Padikkal has also made it to the list with 473 runs in a single season of IPL back in 2020. Playing for RCB, he had an average of 31.5 with a strike rate of 124.8, with five half-centuries.

PBKS vs RR Match Report

Half-centuries from Yashwasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal followed by Shimron Hetmyers’ stunning 46-run knock powered Rajasthan Royals to a 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a do-or-die match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, here on Friday.

The Royals thus put themselves in contention for the Playoffs spots as they moved to fifth on the table with this four-wicket win while Punjab Kings are officially out of the race.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.