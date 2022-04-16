PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 28 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 17, Sunday:

A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to extend their three-match winning steak but have their task cut out against Punjab Kings, when the two sides square off in an IPL game here on Sunday.

Among a bunch of teams on six points each, both SRH and PBKS will go all out to snap the two crucial points to nose ahead in the race for play-offs.

Sunrisers began their campaign with two defeats but bounced back with three successive wins — against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders — and look good for more, going by the trend of their improving performance.

Punjab Kings had a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing and the Sunrisers would certainly know that the Mayank Agarwal-led side, who are in the third spot, would be a tough team to beat.

All the three wins for the Sunrisers came while chasing and they have found a new hero each time.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 28 toss between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3.00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

PBKS vs SRH Possible Playing 11:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

PBKS vs SRH Dream XI

Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone , Odean Smith, T Natarajan , Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Captain: Mayank Agarwal Vice Captain: T Natarajan

