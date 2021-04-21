PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL 2021

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 14- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s PBKS vs SRH at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: The caravan of VIVO IPL 2021 rolls on, in another mouth-watering clash of the cash-rich T20 league – Punjab Kings will take on former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday afternoon. The IPL 2021 PBKS vs SRH match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. Doun and out after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in the VIVO IPL match no. 14 of on Wednesday. SRH couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the season as they slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Meanwhile, Punjab are a tad better than Hyderabad, having registered one win out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their opponents. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. Punjab too are on a losing streak after the win in their tournament opener over Rajasthan Royals. They lost to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. After a batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab made a significant improvement and rode on skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal fifties to post a challenging 195 for four against DC. Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PBKS vs SRH, VIVO IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – Indian Premier League 2021, Online Cricket Tips – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO IPL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction And Tips – VIVO IPL 2021 Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score Today, T20 Match Updates: Rahul Wins Toss, Punjab Kings Opt to Bat; Williamson Returns For Sunrisers Hyderabad

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3 PM IST – April 21. Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 15 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

Time: 3.30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Remains Highest Wicket-Taker

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

PBKS vs SRH SQUADS

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg.

