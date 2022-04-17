PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Live Streaming IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians: A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to extend their three-match winning steak but have their task cut out against Punjab Kings, when the two sides square off in an IPL game here on Sunday.Also Read - GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 29 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 17, Sunday

Among a bunch of teams on six points each, both SRH and PBKS will go all out to snap the two crucial points to nose ahead in the race for play-offs. Also Read - PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 28 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 17, Sunday

Sunrisers began their campaign with two defeats but bounced back with three successive wins — against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders — and look good for more, going by the trend of their improving performance. Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Will Make It To The Playoffs, Says Ravi Shastri

Punjab Kings had a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing and the Sunrisers would certainly know that the Mayank Agarwal-led side, who are in the third spot, would be a tough team to beat.

All the three wins for the Sunrisers came while chasing and they have found a new hero each time.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 3:30 and 7:30 PM IST respectively.

Where is the PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium respectively.

Where you can Watch the PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK match will be live on Star Sports Network

Where you can live Stream the PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Match?

The PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and you can also check India.com for ball by ball comentry.