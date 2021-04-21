PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 14 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 14 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 14 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs SRH here.  Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow slams a 48-ball half-century as he single-handedly leads Hyderabad’s charge along with seasoned campaigner Kane Williamson in the modest chase of 121 against Punjab Kings in match 14 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Before that, Khaleel Ahmed starred with the ball for Sunrisers as he picked up 3/31 to restrict Punjab to a below-par total of 120. SRH bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed – 3/31, Abhishek Sharma – 2/24 and Rashid Khan dominated Punjab with the ball and picked up the important wickets. Captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques failed to make any impact with the bat. Sunrisers Hyderabad rattle Punjab Kings here at Chepauk. SRH pacers – Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remove Punjab Kings openers – KL Rahul for 4 and Mayank Agarwal for – 22 in match 14 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match. See the latest PBKS vs SRH Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score and PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021: The Bowlers Did a Fantastic Job to Restrict PBKS to Low Score - David Warner

Live Updates

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Updates Online: You cannot really blame the Punjab Kings’ bowlers but to be honest, the shoulders were down in the very first over. They didn’t look in the game at all and Warner and Bairstow had no difficulty in negotiating them. The spinners did manage to bowl a few tight overs but they needed wickets in a cluster and they never came. And Hyderabad have now lost three in a row. Earlier in the game, Punjab opted to bat first and just kept losing wickets at regular intervals to find themselves in trouble. Rahul, Agarwal, Gayle, the three powerhouses of the batting failed. Nicholas Pooran fell for a duck again, this time, without facing a ball and the middle order failed as well. Shahrukh Khan with his 22 made sure the team got over 100 but that was never going to be enough. Credit to Hyderabad bowlers for keeping them down to such a low score. While all the bowlers were superb, Khaleel was the pick as he took 3. Sharma got two while Rashid, Bhuvneshwar and Kaul bagged one wicket apiece. And, chasing the score, Hyderabad easily crossed the line.

    A walk in the park for Sunrisers Hyderabad! A thumping victory for them and they have opened their account on the IPL 2021 points table. After the bowlers managed to keep the opposition to such a low score, it was always going to turn out this way. They would’ve loved to finish this a bit early though. Punjab, on the other hand, lacked intensity in the field and never looked troubling Hyderabad. And they have a lot to ponder if they are to make a comeback in the tournament. Hyderabad knew that the target is not a big one. So, Warner took his time while Bairstow went after the balls. The duo added 73 for the first wicket and almost sealed the deal. Warner would’ve loved to finish things off but that wasn’t to be. However, Bairstow and Williamson with their unbeaten stand took the team over the line without another hurdle. Bairstow reached his half-century. A bit slow but that was the demand on this wicket.

    SRH beat PBKS by 9 Wickets to register first win of IPL 2021

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: WIDE! Anticlimactic end to the game! Sunrisers Hyderabad get their first win of the season – IPL 2021. Short ball wide outside off from Arshdeep Singh, it is the slower bumper. It goes over the head and away outside off. Kane Williamson leaves it alone. SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (121/1) BEAT PUNJAB KINGS (120) BY 9 WICKETS! Jonny Bairstow 63, David Warner 37; Fabian Allen 1/22

    PBKS vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Score Online: SIX! Take that! Arshdeep Singh goes full and in the slot with the pace on. Jonny Bairstow smokes it over the cow corner region for a maximum. Hyderabad 117/1 in 18.1 overs vs Punjab (120)

    Jonny Bairstow slams brilliant FIFTY for SRH!

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today Match FOUR! FIFTY FOR JONNY BAIRSTOW! This has been a very good knock from Bairstow. One of his slowest fifties but he has surely decided to do the job himself. A much-needed boundary too as this will calm a lot of nerves. Short on middle, Bairstow goes on his back foot and swats it over a square leg for a boundary. Hyderabad 108/1 in 17.1 overs vs Punjab (120)

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: Good over from Arshdeep – just 5 runs from it. Kane Williamson was ready to play it towards the third man. He has to wait for the ball to come. Kane waits and plays it through point but off the lower half of his bat. Single taken and that brings up 100 for Hyderabad. They still need 21 from 24 balls. This game is certainly not over folks. SRH 100/1 in 16 overs vs PBKS (120)

    PBKS vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates: Time Out! The Hyderabad cruise to their first win continues. They have lost Warner but Bairstow is motoring along nicely and the presence of Williamson has helped the 2016 champions keep their calm. Just 30 away from a convincing win. Punjab will look to strike a few wickets and at least unsettle the Hyderabad dugout. Sunrisers Hyderabad 91/1 in 14 overs vs Punjab Kings (120)

    David Warner departs, but SRH cruise!