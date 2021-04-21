PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 14 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow slams a 48-ball half-century as he single-handedly leads Hyderabad's charge along with seasoned campaigner Kane Williamson in the modest chase of 121 against Punjab Kings in match 14 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Before that, Khaleel Ahmed starred with the ball for Sunrisers as he picked up 3/31 to restrict Punjab to a below-par total of 120. SRH bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed – 3/31, Abhishek Sharma – 2/24 and Rashid Khan dominated Punjab with the ball and picked up the important wickets. Captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques failed to make any impact with the bat. Sunrisers Hyderabad rattle Punjab Kings here at Chepauk. SRH pacers – Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remove Punjab Kings openers – KL Rahul for 4 and Mayank Agarwal for – 22 in match 14 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match.