PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 14 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 14 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 14 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs SRH here. IPL 2021 Live Score PBKS vs SRH Live – Rashid Khan removes Chris Gayle for 15 and Abhishek Sharma removes Deepak Hooda for 13. Sunrisers Hyderabad rattle Punjab Kings here at Chepauk. SRH pacers – Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remove Punjab Kings openers – KL Rahul for 4 and Mayank Agarwal for – 22 in match 14 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match. SRH couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the season as they slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Punjab are a tad better than SRH, having registered one win out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their Wednesday’s opponents. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. Punjab too are on a losing streak after the win in their tournament opener over Rajasthan Royals. They lost to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. See the latest PBKS vs SRH Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score and PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 15 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! STUMPED! Abhishek Sharma removes Moises Henriques for 14. Lovely from Abhishek as he gets his second and Punjab lose their sixth. Sharma tosses it up and around off, Moises sees the chance of going big. He puts the dancing shoes on and looks to go down the ground. But the ball lands turns and beats the bat of Moises. Bairstow is alert as a hawk behind the sticks as he takes the bails off in a flash. Punjab 84/6 in 14 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 4:43 PM IST

    Another one gone down, Abhishek Sharma strikes for SRH!

  • 4:42 PM IST

    PBKS vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: SIX! BANG! There goes Mr. Shahrukh Khan! He is known for hits like these and he hits one out of the park. Tossed up and on middle, Shahrukh gets down and slog sweeps it way back into the stand over a deep square leg. Punjab Kings 81/5 in 13.5 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 4:41 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR BYES! Lucky runs for Punjab Kings. That decieved everyone. Tossed up and on middle, the googly, it lands and spins in. Moises looks to drive but misses. The ball goes past the inside edge, and past the stuck down to the fine leg fence, beating the keeper. A lovely ball but it costs a boundary for Hyderabad.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jason Roy is caught for a chat. Roy says that he touched down, slept, and got the phone call so flew back in. Roy says they just tried to stay positive. Roy says it has been interesting few weeks. Roy says that he is enjoying his time. Tells he is trying to learn from the local boys and says he is trying some nice curries but nothing too spice. Roy tells that it is very good out in the middle from the boys. Adds that the pitch looks like a tough one for the batters.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    PBKS vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: OUT! LBW! Abhishek Sharma removes Deepak Hooda for 13. Umpire’s call on hitting the wickets. Hooda has to go. A touch unlucky maybe but he has to depart. A flatter ball, it lands on middle and spins in a touch. Hooda looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pad. An appeal and the finger is raised. Hooda has a word with his partner and then calls for the review. Time for the replays. Nothing on Ultra Edge. Ball Tracker now. Pitching in line, and clipping the wickets. So, umpire’s call it is. Punjab lose another one. Half the side back in the hut. Punjab 65/5 in 11.4 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 4:31 PM IST

    FOUR! Smart from Deepak Hooda! Premeditated but nicely done. Flatter outside off from Rashid Khan, Hooda gets in a good position to play the reverse sweep. He plays it well and away from the backward point for a boundary. PBKS 59/4 in 10.4 overs vs SRH at Chepauk!

  • 4:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Strategic Time Out! A superb phase for Sunrisers Hyderabad! They first did superbly well to keep the scoring rate under check in the Powerplay while Bhuvneshwar Kumar sending KL Rahul back to the hut. And after that, they have got the better of Agarwal, Pooran and dangerous Gayle as well. Hyderabad are clearly dictating the terms here. Bhuvneshwar was superb in his 3-over spell while Rashid has got the wicket of Universe Boss in his first over to force Punjab on the back foot. Can they get a couple more quickly to completely get on top of Punjab? Or will we witness a comeback from Punjab? Interesting phase coming up. Moises Henriques has joined Deepak Hooda in the middle.

  • 4:29 PM IST

    Rashid snares ‘Big Jamaican’; Gayle departs!

  • 4:28 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! LBW! Rashid Khan removes Chris Gayle for 15. Rashid strikes in his very first over and it is the big Jamaican, it is the Universe Boss! 5th time Rashid has got the better of Gayle and Punjab are in all sorts of trouble here. Floated delivery which is fuller. Gayle leans forward to defend. He misses it completely and the ball hits him on the front pad. A huge appeal follows and umpire Nitin Menon raises his finger. Gayle has a chat with Hooda but they both seem to think Gayle is a goner. The West Indian does not review it and slowly makes the long walk back to the dugout. Hyderabad are all over Punjab in this game. Punjab Kings 47/2 in 8.5 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad