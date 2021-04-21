PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 14 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 14 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 14 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs SRH here. IPL 2021 Live Score PBKS vs SRH Live – Rashid Khan removes Chris Gayle for 15 and Abhishek Sharma removes Deepak Hooda for 13. Sunrisers Hyderabad rattle Punjab Kings here at Chepauk. SRH pacers – Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remove Punjab Kings openers – KL Rahul for 4 and Mayank Agarwal for – 22 in match 14 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match. SRH couldn't have asked for a worse start to the season as they slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Punjab are a tad better than SRH, having registered one win out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their Wednesday's opponents. Chasing has been Sunrisers' achilles' heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. Punjab too are on a losing streak after the win in their tournament opener over Rajasthan Royals. They lost to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.